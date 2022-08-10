Read full article on original website
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Beacon
Ask Wylie 8-11-22
I was wondering if you could tell me where to go and vote for Best of the Best. I saw an ad in the paper but could not remember what it said, maybe online?. Yes, as we swim around the banks of Lake Erie in Ottawa County we hear many residents and tourist talking about this great event that everyone looks forward to. I know that the Beacon has gone to strictly online voting to eliminate any double votes. From what I hear it has worked so far. If you go to The Beacon’s website page thebeacon.net and click on the Best of the Best voting ad you will see 29 categories to vote in. My friends and I want to thank you for participating and good luck to everyone.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Lt. Gov. details involvement in what feds call Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal ever
Newly released text messages show that Ohio's Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state's nuclear bribery scandal.
Beacon
Tell Tales 8-11-22
Mary Alice and I attended the M.O.M. on Saturday evening. A couple of observations: It was impressive to see so much activity taking place in downtown Port Clinton. Every picnic table was occupied. The cornhole beanbag game was continuously engaged. There was a wide variety of people there . . . not just tourists and visitors, but lots of locals as well. I wanted to hear Miss Kitty and the Litter, and I was not disappointed. They are a local band, and they are GOOD!
sent-trib.com
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
Beacon
Ronald Allen Pierce Sr. – August 5, 2022
Ronald Allen Pierce Sr. (Ron) of Port Clinton, Ohio; 79, has departed this earth on Aug. 5. The Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Home, Port Clinton is assisting with the arrangements.
Ohio viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
Beach hazards statement in effect for lakefront counties
OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties. There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on […]
