I was wondering if you could tell me where to go and vote for Best of the Best. I saw an ad in the paper but could not remember what it said, maybe online?. Yes, as we swim around the banks of Lake Erie in Ottawa County we hear many residents and tourist talking about this great event that everyone looks forward to. I know that the Beacon has gone to strictly online voting to eliminate any double votes. From what I hear it has worked so far. If you go to The Beacon’s website page thebeacon.net and click on the Best of the Best voting ad you will see 29 categories to vote in. My friends and I want to thank you for participating and good luck to everyone.

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO