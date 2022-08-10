Read full article on original website
Related
French woman is mauled by a polar bear after it wandered into a tour group's campsite on remote Norwegian Arctic island
A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island. The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.
Twenty women from same family killed and 30 people missing after wedding party boat carrying 100 capsizes in Pakistan
AT least 20 women have died and 30 people are missing after an overcrowded boat capsized on the way to a wedding today. More than 100 members of the same family including dozens of kids were packed onto the doomed vessel sailing down the Indus river in Pakistan when it overturned.
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode
Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish
Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
Switzerland’s melting glaciers reveal human remains and plane wreckage
Soaring temperatures are prompting Switzerland’s melting glaciers to reveal their secrets, with hikers this summer chancing upon two sets of unidentified human remains and a plane wreckage lost for more than half a century. Two French alpinists found human bones last Wednesday while scaling the Chessjen glacier in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance
Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
Brown Bear Brutally Attacks Wolf Den With Several Wolf Pups Inside
When it comes to getting any kind of food to stay alive, bears are absolutely relentless. I’ve seen videos of them killing an elk calf, overtaking a bald eagle’s nest, and the list goes on and on… whatever it takes so there’s enough food on the table for their cubs.
Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway
Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
natureworldnews.com
Intruder Who Stole Coins in Monkey Enclosure Urged to Surrender over Exposure to 'Potentially Fatal' Herpes Virus
An intruder who stole coins from a moat at a monkey enclosure in the city of Launceston in Tasmania, Australia, on Tuesday night, August 9, is being sought by local authorities. The search for the suspect is more than just a criminal matter for damaging the electric fence and stealing...
One Green Planet
Fin Whales Dying in Agony After Being Harpooned With Multiple Grenades
Whales are dying in agony after being harpooned with grenades that don’t immediately kill them and fail to explode inside of them. Icelandic whalers have long used grenade harpoons skewers to kill whales and according to experts, whalers use the weapons on an “alarming” number of fin whales before they drag them to shore, where they die a slow and painful death from their injuries.
People
Authorities Warn Freya the Walrus May Need to Be Put Down as Crowds Ignore Warnings to Stay Away
A 1,300-lb. walrus who often attracts crowds as she searches for a sunbathing spot in Oslo, Norway, is now at risk of being euthanized due to public safety concerns, according to authorities. On Thursday, Norway's Directorate of Fisheries warned the walrus named Freya could be put down if onlookers do...
International Business Times
Stranded Beluga Whale Removed From France's Seine River: AFP
The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800-pound) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
French experts ponder plan to transport whale back to sea
Experts are looking at a plan to transport a malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine back to sea before its health deteriorates any further, officials said Monday. Members of environmental group Sea Shepherd monitoring the whale said Monday that it was no longer swimming up-river.
Endangered Shark Washes Up Dead 3 Months After a Colony Vanished
A fourth gray nurse shark, one of the most endangered shark species, has washed up dead in Australia in less than a year.
Watch as speeding truck mows down ‘boy of steel’ – who miraculously springs up and walks off
THIS is the shocking moment a speeding truck mows down a young boy – who then miraculously springs to his feet and wanders off. CCTV footage caught the horrifying incident on August 8 which shows the five-year-old youngster crossing the street in the city of Batman, in the Anatolia region of south-eastern Turkey.
Scenes of desperation as migrant ship sinks during rescue
ABOARD THE ASTRAL (AP) — A Spanish maritime rescue group and the Italian coast guard helped pull some 40 people from the Mediterranean Sea to safety after their overcrowded wooden boat capsized during a rescue operation Thursday. An Associated Press photographer who was aboard the ship operated by Spanish...
TravelNoire
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0