New Orleans, LA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
