NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment
One of the companies Patrick Mahomes invested in has been described as a type of Uber for the rich and ensures plenty of comfort for him and his wife.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days
It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With NFL’s Hat Rules
The San Francisco head coach has a “beef” with the league.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys WR standout Dennis Houston: “I’m just a cool dude.”
The Dallas Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they started featuring undrafted free agent WR, Dennis Houston, in training camp. Houston, a rookie free agent out of Western Illinois, has been a mainstay in first team reps, and could be surprise role player in Dallas this season. With starter Michael Gallup...
Former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on DUI
LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police in Las Vegas said they stopped a vehicle driven by Lynch west of Las Vegas Boulevard for suspected driver impairment, according to KIRO-TV. Officers later...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
