Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?

By Wild Bill Wood
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMeqr_0hBiUNOw00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – You can take a part of her home to your home.

Chris Owens.

The Bourbon Street showgirl, nightclub owner, and businesswoman who lived life large.

And in living color.

She died earlier this year from a heart attack.

She was 89.

Now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Neal Auction Company with the legendary stuff of a legend.

Polly Rolman-Smith is here to take you on a tour that’s a lifetime collection

Fur coats.

Furniture.

Jewelry.

Paintings and portraits.

It can be yours.

To bid, just click right here .

You’ll see how she lived her life.

And now, it can be yours.

