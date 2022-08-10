ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
The Independent

Man charged with murder of woman missing for decade

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago, police said.Darren Osment, 40, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.Avon and Somerset Police said Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has...
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
BBC
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
The Independent

Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours

The father of a nine-month-old baby blocked in a Thames Water worker after his family was left without water for more than 36 hours.Chris Oxley filmed the moment he took action after his request for a manager to be contacted was “rudely” refused by the worker, who allegedly swore at him.Footage recorded by Oxley at the scene in High Wycombe on Wednesday (9 August) shows the worker’s van blocked by his two cars.Oxley said on Thursday morning that he had reached 62 hours with no supply.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed songFox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong
BBC

Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail

A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
The Independent

Man charged with murder of young mother after body is found at country park

A man has been charged with the murder of a young mother who has not been seen for more than a week, as police found a body in a country park.Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on July 22.Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.Essex Police arrested a man on Friday, and on Sunday officers charged 36-year-old Gary Bennett with murder.Bennett, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, is...
