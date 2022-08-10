Read full article on original website
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
Quilt raffle to help with church’s new roof
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Boothbay Harbor is holding a quilt raffle to raise extra money for a new roof. The full/queen size quilt is 100% cotton and was handmade by one of the church’s summer parishioners. Tickets are $5. The raffle lasts all summer and...
Southport receives letter from ‘Friends of the Earth’
Southport has a friend in the battle to protect Mother Earth. Friends of the Earth is an environmental protection group. On Aug. 4, FOE sent an email commending Southport for its pesticides regulations. The group also solicited Southport to support FOE’s initiative to defeat a proposed federal regulation. The group sought support in defeating House Resolution 7266 which would prohibit communities from adopting pesticide ordinances more restrictive than federal regulations.
There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine
A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Absolutely Loves The Palace Diner in Maine
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
Down East Yacht Club
The DEYC has been busy since my last musing about the happenings of the Club. On Saturday, June 18 the DEYC gathered for a fun get together at the home of Jane and Dana Mulholland on Solon Road in Southport, Maine. Some 40-plus members shared in a social event which featured the famed Woody Wagon (always a powerful social enticement) and BYO Lunch.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Future may include lighted Clifford Park ball fields
When the Clifford Park renovation is completed, the ball fields won’t have lights, but that may be a temporary situation. Town Manager Dan Bryer reported Aug. 10 during the Boothbay selectmen’s meeting, conduits had been installed providing a future option to light ball fields and power scoreboards. “It would take additional fundraising, but if we want lighted fields and an electronic scoreboard that option exists,” he said.
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
Highly invasive milfoil continues to plague the Sebago Lake region
NAPLES, Maine — Milfoil species are incredibly invasive plants that thrive and spread in shallow water, choking out surrounding plant life. Variable leaf milfoil has been trying to expand in the Sebago Lake region since the 1970s. Since 2005, the Maine-based nonprofit Lakes Environmental Association has been fighting back in the Songo River — one of Maine's busiest inland waterways.
An insider's guide to tucked away swimming holes
Beat the crowds at the well-known swimming holes and head to Bath, Maine. While you're there, you can travel across one of the oldest wooden bridges in the state and head to the oldest continuously operating general store...anywhere.
29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties
We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
Midcoast Conservancy to hold ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ event
Anyone interested in learning more about the health of Damariscotta Lake and what Midcoast Conservancy is doing to protect it is invited to join Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease and other Midcoast Conservancy staff for the first ever “State of Damariscotta Lake” event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Wavus Camp in Jefferson.
Colonial Theatres to close its doors
BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
