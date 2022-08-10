Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today
There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Flippin' gorgeous
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is delivering the most beautiful foldable ever, complete with a bigger battery, smaller size, lighter weight, and more powerful processor.
CNET
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: First Impressions Of The Latest Foldable Phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest iteration of the top-notch foldable smartphone -- and our writer got his hands on one before the masses.
The Verge
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a little better and still too expensive
Samsung, purveyor of the only serious foldables available on a global scale, is taking a victory lap with the Galaxy Fold 4. As is tradition, the company has announced full details after a parade of teases and leaks, confirming what we strongly suspected: it’s not a huge update. The...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price, design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
The Z Flip 4 delivers a performance and battery boost compared to the Z Flip 3, but is that enough to justify an upgrade? We'll lay out everything we've learned from Samsung and from testing the phone ourselves to help you decide.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pre-Orders, Price, When It Goes on Sale, and More
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has now been revealed at the recent Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung's recent Unpacked event revealed its newest devices, the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As can be seen in the latest edition of...
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
The Verge
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
CNET
Samsung's Unpacked 2022 Start Time and How To Watch, Livestream the Event
With rumors of Samsung unveiling new Galaxy Watches alongside an updated foldable, find out where and when to watch Samsung's Unpacked 2022 here.
