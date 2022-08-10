ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today

There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Android Police

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
The Verge

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
CNET

Twitter Is Fixing Its Outage

Twitter is down for some users Tuesday morning, with complaints on Down Detector spiking to 33,000 as of around 11 a.m. PT. Almost half of the complaints were about the app, and 45% about the website version of Twitter. "Twitter may not be loading for some of you -- we're...
