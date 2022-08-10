ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina

Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
CHARLESTON, SC
Pet Helpers takes in beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Pet Helpers is preparing to find homes for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Rescuers removed nearly 4,000 beagles from the Virginia property that reportedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers staff members drove to Virginia Friday night to pick up the puppies the shelter will care for.
CHARLESTON, SC
Owner: Carriage horse fall was 'freak accident'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
CHARLESTON, SC
Perseid meteor shower visible over Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky because one of the year’s most spectacular astronomical events will be visible over the Charleston area this week. The Perseids meteor shower runs each summer between July and late August, but typically peaks shortly before mid-August. This year, it will peak over Charleston on the night […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past

Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
CHARLESTON, SC
Local stewards of the Angel Oak reflect on what's to come

Past a cavernous stretch of dirt road off Maybank Highway that rattles the entire car and around a little bend sits the sprawling Angel Oak on Johns Island. Ancient. Enormous. Quiet. The matriarchal tree faces a time of change as its caretakers, the City of Charleston and Lowcountry Land Trust,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
'We chalked it up to colic:' Mount Pleasant parents learn of newborn's rare diagnosis

Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
SC distilleries, prohibited from serving food until 2021, are adding in-house kitchens

South Carolina law prohibited distilleries from serving food until last year, when the passing of the Micro-Distillery Parity Act loosened restrictions. When Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in May 2021, South Carolina distilleries were able to increase tasting limits, expand operating hours and serve beer, wine and food, among other easements.
CHARLESTON, SC
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
CHARLESTON, SC
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
Dorchester Paws, facing overcapacity, reduces adoption fees

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are taking in 15 to 35 animals daily when they used to only take in between 10 to 20. They say they are having a huge overcapacity problem, causing them to line up kennels in the hallways of the facility. The adoption...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

