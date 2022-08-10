Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.

