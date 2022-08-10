ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wvih.com

Company Expansion Bringing New Jobs

Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs as the company expands its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets. Bluegrass Supply Chain leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property

The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Committee to select new logo, forward to Glasgow Council for approval

GLASGOW — Members of a city committee will meet Thursday to review logos developed as a part of a branding package for city government. Three logos will be considered by the Strategic Planning Committee of the Glasgow City Council. The logos were developed by Franklin, Tenn.-based branding and marketing company Chandlerthinks. View the final three logos here.
GLASGOW, KY
Andy Beshear
WHAS 11

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. The company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced last week.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New roundabout opens near Westen Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

South Green construction moves upward

GLASGOW — Onward and upward is the next phase in the construction process of the new South Green Elementary School. The project had hit several snags the last few months; April rain showers caused delays in the construction of the building’s foundation and there were concrete shortages in June. This month, workers are dealing with another problem – the heat.
GLASGOW, KY
chainstoreage.com

Walmart to open second high-tech consolidation center

Walmart is expanding on its model of an automated supply chain facility for receiving, sorting and shipping freight. In August 2022, the discount giant will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000-sq.-ft. facility’s automated technology is designed to enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need, according to the retailer.
LEBANON, PA
tncontentexchange.com

Local catering business celebrating 20-year anniversary

She can hardly believe it, but 20 years ago Karen Leverenz said a friend asked her to cater a class reunion. “I told her I couldn’t do that. And she said, ‘Yes you can’.”. But Karen did it, and with that first meal, a business was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Officials instate ‘zero tolerance’ policy in response to student vaping concerns

GLASGOW — A recent change to a Barren County High policy includes a description of penalties for students in possession of vaping or alternative nicotine products. Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas said in a letter released Wednesday that students found in possession of a vapor product at school will face a public offense action. The action would include a drug paraphernalia possession charge.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
theloganjournal.com

Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules

The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

