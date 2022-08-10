More public funding for Field of Dreams stadium

Good morning.

The state of Iowa is hoping a project to build a new, 3,000-seat permanent stadium at the "Field of Dreams" movie site is a grand slam.

The state allocated another $12.5 million toward the project on Tuesday, an announcement that came just two days before the second Major League Baseball game at the site.

Along with local funds and an award from a federal agency, the latest grant means the $50 million project is set to receive $45 million in public funding. The latest round of state money comes from Destination Iowa, a $100 million grant program funded through federal coronavirus relief funding. The state had previously allocated $11 million from the fund to build water and sewer lines for the project.

Local officials and the group building the stadium say the funding is helpful and that the project will boost local spending. But some economic development experts interviewed by the Des Moines Register have been skeptical that the project will achieve the level of economic benefit that's projected for the project.

Monkeypox vaccine availability

In other news, the Polk County Health Department is offering monkeypox vaccines to eligible adults at highest risk for infection, with plans to open more appointments as doses become available.

