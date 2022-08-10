ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More public funding for Field of Dreams stadium

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Good morning.

The state of Iowa is hoping a project to build a new, 3,000-seat permanent stadium at the "Field of Dreams" movie site is a grand slam.

The state allocated another $12.5 million toward the project on Tuesday, an announcement that came just two days before the second Major League Baseball game at the site.

Along with local funds and an award from a federal agency, the latest grant means the $50 million project is set to receive $45 million in public funding. The latest round of state money comes from Destination Iowa, a $100 million grant program funded through federal coronavirus relief funding. The state had previously allocated $11 million from the fund to build water and sewer lines for the project.

Local officials and the group building the stadium say the funding is helpful and that the project will boost local spending. But some economic development experts interviewed by the Des Moines Register have been skeptical that the project will achieve the level of economic benefit that's projected for the project.

My colleague Tyler Jett has more coverage of the project and the large amount of public funding it is receiving below.

Monkeypox vaccine availability

In other news, the Polk County Health Department is offering monkeypox vaccines to eligible adults at highest risk for infection, with plans to open more appointments as doses become available.

Our health care reporter Michaela Ramm has more on the status of monkeypox in Iowa, and the vaccine, here.

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson, who's suddenly in the mood to watch a good baseball movie. You can reach me with with any comments, tips or questions at irichardson@registermedia.com. And know someone who wants to stay up to date with Iowa politics? Encourage them to subscribe to this newsletter here.

