ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills Police Department investigating string of 6 commercial burglaries

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FP6eI_0hBiU8FI00 Vernon Hills police are investigating a string of business burglaries, including a smash-and-grab that was captured on surveillance video at a vape store.

You can see several people throwing something through the glass front door of Artisan Vapor and CBD early Monday morning.

Once inside, they loaded up their arms with merchandise, before running away.

RELATED: 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Vernon Hills police learned of six burglaries in all, starting with one they responded to at 3:55 a.m. at Rivertree Court, in the 700-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

A neighboring business was also found burglarized. Two burglaries were later discovered at businesses in the Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center and two at Hawthorn Village Commons, police said.

In all the burglaries, the suspects got in by breaking a glass door, according to police.

Once inside, they took merchandise and cash. No arrests have been made and the incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon Hills Police Department at 847-362-4449.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit

A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured. Deion Mathews faces a felony charge of forgery and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts-...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Vernon Hills, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Vernon Hills, IL
City
Vermont, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle

CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Property Crime#Artisan Vapor#Cbd#Rivertree Court
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side

Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
ROCKFORD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy