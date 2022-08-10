ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

'His first interest is athletes': Lynn Groll and the sudden rise of a Northwest Ohio high school football magazine

At first glance it looks indistinguishable from any other football preview magazine — eye-catchingly colorful, undeniably glossy, and absolutely jam-packed with information. Opening it up, however, reveals a different cast of characters than late summer’s usual Athlon Sports or Phil Steele fare. Instead of the Browns and Lions, readers get Bryan and Leipsic; instead of Ohio State and Michigan, Otsego and Maumee. This is Black Swamp Football, a pet project of Napoleon resident Lynn Groll that has grown into something of a regional phenomenon in its fourth year of existence. Its presence in businesses throughout Northwest Ohio is considerable – 32 locations in 25 area towns, all proudly pinned on Groll’s Twitter account. In addition to the print product and Groll’s 2,700-strong Twitter following, the magazine boasts a website, a podcast, a gamecast, and official merchandise. “My goal would be to have a magazine for the whole state of Ohio at some point,” Groll said. “That’s big, big, big picture. There’s one in Texas, there’s some other states that have something like this, but that would be my big goal.”
Axios

The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football

With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
FOX Sports

Ohio State, Michigan lead the group of six Big Ten teams who can compete for the CFP | Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young shares which Big Ten players he believes will have a breakout season, including two from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are six teams in the Big Ten who can realistically compete for the CFP, but believes only one will actually make the playoff. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the Big Ten Championship game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave turning heads at Saints training camp

Chris Olave was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. With new head coach Dennis Allen looking to put the team back on the top of an NFC South that includes Tom Brady over in Tampa Bay, Olave will look to develop an early chemistry with Jameis Winston come the beginning of the season.
