ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Saving Graces: Blackberry & Huckleberry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week are Blackberry and Huckleberry. The brothers have names just as sweet as their personalities. They are blessed to have been found on an extremely hot day inside of a dumpster next to a vet clinic,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Trent Woods to host blood drive

TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is set to host a blood drive Thursday. The blood drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the town hall. Town officials say they will make a $20 donation to Craven Smart Start for every pint of blood donated.
TRENT WOODS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Pets & Animals
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Resource fair helps Kinston community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need. The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes. Those involved said […]
WNCT

Beaufort County Animal Control reports rabies case

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A case of rabies has been reported in Beaufort County. Beaufort County Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the rabies case was found in Washington at a location on Terrapin Track Road. There was no indication whether the case involved a wild animal or a pet that had been […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU Health hiring event to continue Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is holding a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday in the midst of hospitals nationwide dealing with nursing shortages. A spokesperson for the hospital says 700 people registered for the Wednesday event alone. The ECU Health Career Expo is at the Greenville Convention Center on...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption
newbernnow.com

New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser

The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tickets still available for celebrating Hope Dinner

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships. The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County stays alive at Little League Softball World Series, blanks Latin America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big day for Pitt County softball as they earned their first victory at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive. The Pitt County girls took down Latin America in an elimination game 8-0 in the double elimination tournament. Pitt County got runs in 4 of the 5 innings they batted. They got a nice two run double here from Kamden Haislip in the 5th.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU football holds first preseason practice in full pads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football throwing on full pads for the first time at fall camp this morning. Full contact always a big day at camp and head coach Mike Houston spoke about his team taking another step towards game action. “You always hear I had him, I would...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy