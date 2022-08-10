Read full article on original website
WITN
Saving Graces: Blackberry & Huckleberry
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens of the week are Blackberry and Huckleberry. The brothers have names just as sweet as their personalities. They are blessed to have been found on an extremely hot day inside of a dumpster next to a vet clinic,...
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’; Moonshine locally made in eastern NC
After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern, eastern North Carolina area.
WITN
Trent Woods to host blood drive
TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is set to host a blood drive Thursday. The blood drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the town hall. Town officials say they will make a $20 donation to Craven Smart Start for every pint of blood donated.
Resource fair helps Kinston community
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need. The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes. Those involved said […]
Beaufort County Animal Control reports rabies case
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A case of rabies has been reported in Beaufort County. Beaufort County Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the rabies case was found in Washington at a location on Terrapin Track Road. There was no indication whether the case involved a wild animal or a pet that had been […]
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
WITN
ECU Health hiring event to continue Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is holding a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday in the midst of hospitals nationwide dealing with nursing shortages. A spokesperson for the hospital says 700 people registered for the Wednesday event alone. The ECU Health Career Expo is at the Greenville Convention Center on...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser
The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
WITN
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
Tickets still available for celebrating Hope Dinner
WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships. The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The […]
cbs17
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
WITN
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
WITN
Pitt County stays alive at Little League Softball World Series, blanks Latin America
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big day for Pitt County softball as they earned their first victory at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive. The Pitt County girls took down Latin America in an elimination game 8-0 in the double elimination tournament. Pitt County got runs in 4 of the 5 innings they batted. They got a nice two run double here from Kamden Haislip in the 5th.
WITN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls game delayed due to weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday morning in another elimination game. California beat Pitt County 9-2 in their opener Tuesday and now area girls are looking for some revenge. Pitt County earned its first victory on Thursday shutting down Latin America 8-0...
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
WITN
ECU football holds first preseason practice in full pads
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football throwing on full pads for the first time at fall camp this morning. Full contact always a big day at camp and head coach Mike Houston spoke about his team taking another step towards game action. “You always hear I had him, I would...
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
WITN
Rocky Mount v. Tarboro football game wager between mayors goes to charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A high school football game between arch-rivals Rocky Mount and Tarboro takes place on August 19, and their respective mayors are placing wagers on the winner. Tarboro Mayor Tate Mayo is betting $100 that the Vikings will win this home game, while Rocky Mount Mayor...
