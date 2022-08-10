Read full article on original website
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
Route 64 Diner strives for affordable and delicious in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go […]
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Getting social in downtown Pilot
This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
New: WRAL SmartShopper tracks the prices on grocery staples at Triangle stores
Starting this week, we'll be posting a new weekly table of prices for 11 staple grocery items to help you compare across multiple Triangle area stores. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. Prices...
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
Durham residents hope city will preserve, expand on what's made Wheels Family Fun Park special
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents’ opinions on the future of Wheels Family Fun Park. For decades, Wheels has offered go-karts, mini-golf and a skating rink in showing fun-seekers of all ages a good time. Birthday parties,...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Dragons at the zoo: North Carolina Zoo to begin preparing home for Komodo dragons
Asheboro, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is preparing to break ground on an entirely new continent – the first new continent in nearly 30 years!. For many years, the zoo has featured the continents of North America and Africa. Next week, they will officially break ground on the 10-acre Asia continent.
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
Monarch Butterfly Release in Salisbury (with free Milkweed seed giveaway)
The City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation and Hurley Park are hosting the Monarch Butterfly Release, presented by All-A-Flutter-Farms, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at 2 p.m. It will take place at Hurley Park, 304 Annandale Avenue, Salisbury, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list...
Winston-Salem motorcycle part manufacturer, DME Racing will move to Mocksville
The owner's family has worked out of the building since 1932. They'll move to a new location to expand the operation.
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
1554 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
Alamance County company takes traditional rope making in new direction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravenox in Alamance County is the company behind a growing brand that’s made in North Carolina. When you start looking for rope, you might try to find something simple before you realize there’s so much more to choose from. Ravenox makes every color and style. “With our twisted ropes, we […]
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
