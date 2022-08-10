ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Peter King names the one Vikings player vital to team's success

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in a very important season for the franchise.

The new regime have set themselves up to have a make-or-break season for the remnants of the previous regime. Keeping the majority of last year’s roster, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are counting on seeing growth. The writing was on the wall when the Vikings re-signed Kirk Cousins.

While visiting the team’s training camp, NBC Sports Edge’s Peter King said he believes they can take a step with their current roster.

The catalyst? Christian Darrisaw

“You’re going to have to take care of Cousins a little bit better,” said King. “You’re going to have to keep bodies off of him. I think Christian Darrisaw is a vital person for this team right now.

Darrisaw received massive praise over the weekend, earning comparisons to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. If he takes that next step, the Vikings could be on their way.

