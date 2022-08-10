Read full article on original website
Plan to help poor Mississippians with health insurance stripped from latest federal bill
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) The budget reconciliation bill approved over the weekend by Democrats in the U.S. Senate. and now pending a vote in the House does not provide help for poor Mississippians trying to obtain health insurance. While generally praising the bill,. Sharon Parrott. , president of the. Washington D.C.
Homeowners insurance in Florida a precarious mess years in the making
Florida's crumbling homeowners insurance market is exposing one of the state's long-running flaws: its reliance on a single company to certify the majority of the state's insurers. For the last few weeks, state regulators and Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration have been scrambling to contain the fallout after the state's primary...
Nigerians claiming to be Richmond construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000
Daily Progress, The (Charlottesville, VA) A Virginia Commonwealth University employee transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from government entities, construction companies and universities in. Virginia. ,. Texas. and. North Carolina. , the. Federal Bureau of Investigation. said Wednesday. The. FBI. has extradited three...
Morrisey announces settlement of up to $30M against opioid distributor Rite Aid [The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.]
Dominion Post (Morgantown, WV) The suit alleged Rite Aid , in its role as a distributor, supplied more opioids to its pharmacies than was necessary to meet legitimate patient needs ; and the pharmacies ordered more from other distributors. In doing so, it failed to maintain effective controls against diversion and contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.
SC judge sends Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice Curtis Smith to jail for breaking bond [The State]
A South Carolina judge on Thursday revoked bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a distant cousin and alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh’s, sending Smith back to jail possibly until trial because Smith was not honest about money he had and his whereabouts during home confinement. Judge. Clifton Newman.
CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]
Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
Philadelphia pharmacy and owner who pled guilty agree to settle for over $4M
PHILADELPHIA -- U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud.
Insurance rates climb from fires, COVID, inflation, worker shortage
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent Steve Nelson, “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio
—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE OF NEW JERSEY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. Operations ("MD&A") addresses the financial condition of. , and its results of operations for the three and six months. ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our. financial condition and results of operations in...
