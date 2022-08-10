Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With Proclamation of Official Bull Stone House Day
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi generational family that still occupies, it just celebrated their 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Popular New Windsor Pizzeria Closes Its Doors For Good
Why would a popular pizzeria that seems to be loved by everybody close up? Well, there could be many reasons, but in this case it seems as though they did it for the good of the pizzeria and the people who run it. Sadly, Cinema Pizza on Route 94 in New Windsor has closed its doors for good, and people are not very happy. So why did they do it?
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
Woman completes 3,000-mile journey to raise awareness for human rights
Tara Simmons was greeted in Dutchess County after biking and running for 39 days all the way from Death Valley, California.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
‘Long Island Medium’ coming to Palace Theatre
The "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo, is celebrating her 10th anniversary of being out on tour with her acclaimed show, Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. She will be making a stop at the Palace Theatre on September 10.
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
The Horizon Stage at Bethel Woods Spotlights Emerging Artists
The Horizon Stage at the Bethel Woods Center of the Arts is where you’ll discover your next favorite artist. The new showcase aims to “support the next generation of artists.”. Looking back on the lineup of performers at the 1969 Woodstock music festival, it’s hard to believe that...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
