U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in
U.S. markets closed almost flat Thursday as the July Producer Price Index reflected better-than-expected inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27.16 points, or 0.082%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.071% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.58%. Stocks rallied after release of the July PPI report,...
Fed's Daly open to 75 bp hike in September to combat high inflation
Aug 11- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while an interest rate hike of half a percentage point in September "makes sense," she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to combat too-high inflation. Daly showed his tight tone a day after a Labor Department report indicated that consumer prices did not rise in July…
Cline: Inflation Reduction Act – the worst is yet to come
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) As we find ourselves in the Dog Days of summer, hardworking Virginians have felt the devastating impacts of one-party rule in. . Inflation is at a 40-year high, historic interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. have reduced purchasing power, gas prices are still too high,...
"There's no way they're going to stop": Fed rate warning from Allianz lead advisor
The Consumer Price Index in the United States registered a year-over-year rate of 8.5% in July, marking a slowdown from the previous month's 9.1%, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday. While the numbers may initially indicate that the Federal Reserve would have reason to lower its claims of continuing to aggressively raise…
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Insights & indicators Wildfires, inflation, pandemic send insurance rates soaring
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent. Steve Nelson. , “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Insurance Information Institute: Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The 2022 combined ratio for the property/casualty insurance industry is forecast to be 100.7, a worsening of 1.2 points relative to 2021, driven by significant deterioration in the personal auto line. Loss pressures and a hard P&C market are expected to continue due to inflation,...
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
Insurance rates climb from fires, COVID, inflation, worker shortage
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent Steve Nelson, “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Primerica Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Maximum to $375 Million
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a. increase to its previously announced share repurchase program through. December 31, 2022. , bringing the total authorization to. $375 million. . As a result, the Company expects to repurchase. $356 million. of its common...
National MS Society Activists Play Key Role in Passage of Meaningful Prescription Drug, Health Insurance Legislation
On August 12 , the U.S. House voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, following the. passage of the legislation, which includes meaningful provisions to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance. The bill now moves to the President's desk where it is expected to be signed into law.
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Fair Housing Rule, Consumer Protection in Sales of Insurance Rule; Correction
Agency: " Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ." , making technical corrections to two regulations to reflect a reorganization and change in the name of its former Consumer Response Center to the. National Center for Consumer and Depositor Assistance. . The document incorrectly listed the name of the. National Center for...
Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Health insurance broker GoHealth laying off 800
Has said it will lay off about 800 employees, with approximately 100 of the reductions occurring in Chicago.The cuts represent 20% of its workforce and come as the company has struggled to control costs despite seeing revenue growth, mostly on commissions from selling Medicare-related policies. In June,. GoHealth. shook up...
FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
Akumin Provides Business Update and Announces CFO Transition
(NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the "Company") provided a business update and announced the termination of employment of its Chief Financial Officer,. as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective today. The Company has implemented a transformation program with initiatives focused on its operations, growth, and capital. These initiatives...
China Life Insurance Company Limited
BEIJING , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; SSE: 601628; HKSE: 2628) announces today that the Company has notified the. New York Stock Exchange. (the "NYSE") on. August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time. in the. U.S. ) that it will apply for the...
