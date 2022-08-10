ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in

U.S. markets closed almost flat Thursday as the July Producer Price Index reflected better-than-expected inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27.16 points, or 0.082%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.071% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.58%. Stocks rallied after release of the July PPI report,...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
InsuranceNewsNet

FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
InsuranceNewsNet

PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
InsuranceNewsNet

FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
InsuranceNewsNet

OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
InsuranceNewsNet

Health insurance broker GoHealth laying off 800

Has said it will lay off about 800 employees, with approximately 100 of the reductions occurring in Chicago.The cuts represent 20% of its workforce and come as the company has struggled to control costs despite seeing revenue growth, mostly on commissions from selling Medicare-related policies. In June,. GoHealth. shook up...
InsuranceNewsNet

FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
InsuranceNewsNet

Akumin Provides Business Update and Announces CFO Transition

(NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the "Company") provided a business update and announced the termination of employment of its Chief Financial Officer,. as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective today. The Company has implemented a transformation program with initiatives focused on its operations, growth, and capital. These initiatives...
InsuranceNewsNet

China Life Insurance Company Limited

BEIJING , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; SSE: 601628; HKSE: 2628) announces today that the Company has notified the. New York Stock Exchange. (the "NYSE") on. August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time. in the. U.S. ) that it will apply for the...
InsuranceNewsNet

