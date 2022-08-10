Read full article on original website
Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting
Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday. According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.
OSBI, Bartlesville PD searching for woman who could have information on man’s suspicious disappearance
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are asking for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Bailey Whitney, of Delaware, Okla. Police want to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of 22-year-old Devin Viles. Viles was last seen on...
Man arrested after shooting into Tulsa home, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man after he fired shots into a south Tulsa home overnight. Police said Cale Persinger drove through the neighborhood near 61st and South Peoria in a stolen car attempting to get into another. Whenever a man confronted him, he pointed...
KTUL
Family looks for answers after hit-and-run leaves Tulsa man in coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a man with his car in south Tulsa early Sunday morning, leaving him in a coma. The family of Christopher Key said the 20-year-old has been hospitalized since. "We really have no idea how all...
Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of firing several gunshots at a house before trying to break into another. Police say officers were called to the scene near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Investigators say Cale...
OSBI needs assistance finding Delaware, OK woman
The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are seeking the public’s help in locating Bailey Whitney, 18, of Delaware, Oklahoma.
KTUL
Man arrested after Tulsa police's largest fentanyl bust in department's history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after recovering the largest amount of fentanyl and other drugs in the department's history. On Aug. 2, TPD served a warrant at an apartment complex in midtown Tulsa near 1st and Peoria. In that investigation, officers recovered over...
KTUL
Sapulpa police seek public's help to identify burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help to identifying a residential burglary suspect. The department says that although the tag on the suspect's truck is not readable, they believe he is driving a blue or silver Ford F-150. If anyone can identify...
Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Continues
Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said that Farron Cooper, 23, died at a local hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg near North Frankfort Avenue. Another man was shot in the leg and his condition has not been released.
News On 6
Missing Child Found Safe In Tulsa, Reunited With Family
Tulsa Police say a child who was missing in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. A non-family member who lives in the same home of the child and his family member saw the child playing outside while the child's family member was inside the house, TPD said. The...
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Tulsa, Police Say
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a man at a Tulsa motel. Police say the victim allowed a homeless man into his room Tuesday night at the Clarion Inn near I-44 and Memorial in order to shower and shave. When the suspect was done, they say...
Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 2100 N Peoria Ave on Thursday afternoon, according to TPD. Officers said they responded to an injury accident around 2:16 p.m., where they learned a bicyclist had been hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
WATCH: Tulsa police reunite missing 4-year-old with family
Tulsa police posted Preston Flattich's photo on their Facebook page around 4 p.m. Police say he hasn't been seen since about 3 p.m. in his front yard near East 49th Street North and Peoria.
Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
news9.com
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist
A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago. Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges. In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder
TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
