ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man arrested after shooting into Tulsa home, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man after he fired shots into a south Tulsa home overnight. Police said Cale Persinger drove through the neighborhood near 61st and South Peoria in a stolen car attempting to get into another. Whenever a man confronted him, he pointed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Family looks for answers after hit-and-run leaves Tulsa man in coma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a man with his car in south Tulsa early Sunday morning, leaving him in a coma. The family of Christopher Key said the 20-year-old has been hospitalized since. "We really have no idea how all...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Sapulpa police seek public's help to identify burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help to identifying a residential burglary suspect. The department says that although the tag on the suspect's truck is not readable, they believe he is driving a blue or silver Ford F-150. If anyone can identify...
SAPULPA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Person Of Interest#Credit Card#Crime Stoppers
News On 6

Missing Child Found Safe In Tulsa, Reunited With Family

Tulsa Police say a child who was missing in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. A non-family member who lives in the same home of the child and his family member saw the child playing outside while the child's family member was inside the house, TPD said. The...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing 4-year-old found, reunited with family

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/10; 5:24 p.m.) — Preston Wade, a 4-year-old boy who disappeared earlier Wednesday afternoon has been found and reunited with his family. Tulsa police are searching for a missing and endangered child. 4-year-old Preston Wade was last seen near Peoria and E. 49th Street...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder

TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy