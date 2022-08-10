U.S. Attorney: Iowa executive charged with failure to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes

Read full article on original website
Gazette (Cedar Rapids, IA) Aug. 10—CEDAR RAPIDS — Two years after the devastating effects of the 2020 derecho, the crack in the concrete foundation of. home still needs to be repaired, and the house still needs to be rewired. Damage to the siding has not been repaired, nor has the punctured siding or cracked door on his detached garage.
