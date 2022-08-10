Read full article on original website
OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021.
UnitedHealthcare’s Surest Offers a New Approach to Health Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealthcare’s Surest offers a new approach to health benefits that removes deductibles and provides clear upfront pricing information to people in advance of treatment. Surest, introduced initially in 2016 as Bind, has the fastest growth rate among UnitedHealthcare’s employer-sponsored plans. UnitedHealthcare offers Surest to employers nationwide...
InvoiceCloud Customer Ellington Mutual Achieves 7x Increase in AutoPay Adoption
(NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to streamline payment processes and maximize operational efficiencies. Since implementing InvoiceCloud’s payment solution, Ellington Mutual has experienced a 7x increase in its AutoPay adoption and discovered new opportunities to increase customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of. Allstate Insurance Group. (Allstate). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a”...
FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
HG HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. will be focusing his efforts on his role as the Chief Financial Officer at. Hale. Partnership Capital Management, LLC. and board member at. National Consumer Title. Insurance Company. ("NCTIC"),. Monarch...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China BOCOM Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CBIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
Primerica Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Maximum to $375 Million
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a. increase to its previously announced share repurchase program through. December 31, 2022. , bringing the total authorization to. $375 million. . As a result, the Company expects to repurchase. $356 million. of its common...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO
CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
What's Going On With MindMed? Former CMO Dr. Freeman Proposes 'Value Enhancement Plan' After Stock Volatility
FCM MM Holdings sent a letter to MindMed’s MNMD board of directors calling on them to adopt a new strategic plan to "turn the company around.”. The note begins with a provocative statement: “We have seen the value of our investments in MindMed plummet as the stock has fallen from its highs of around $5.77 to $0.70 per share,” and then goes on to express investors’ concern “about the company’s strategic direction.”
Ohio National ratings affirmed by Fitch
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services. announced today that Fitch Ratings has affirmed ratings for the financial strength of. at ‘A-‘ with stable outlook. The ‘A-’ rating is Fitch’s seventh-highest rating on a 21-part scale. According to Fitch, insurers rated with ‘a’ category have high credit quality and are subject to low credit default risk.
China Life Insurance Company Limited
BEIJING , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; SSE: 601628; HKSE: 2628) announces today that the Company has notified the. New York Stock Exchange. (the "NYSE") on. August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time. in the. U.S. ) that it will apply for the...
Which are the three social security and prepaid health insurance companies that have terminated their membership?
The Superintendence of Health Services, the entity in charge of regulating and controlling the National Social Works in Argentina, cancelled the registration of three social works in different parts of the country. As reported through different publications in the Official Gazette, such agency was in charge of evaluating the health programs and…
