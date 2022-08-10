Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
tribpapers.com
Sourwood Honey Festival in Black Mountain
Black Mountain – For two days, August 13 and 14th, bees and local sourwood honey will be celebrated at the Sourwood Festival in downtown Black Mountain. Saturday, the vendors open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, the 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this festival since 1977.
Smoky Mountain News
Junaluska Leadership Award presented to Long-time supporters
Long-time Lake Junaluska supporters Steve Berwager and husband-and-wife Bernie and Snookie Brown are the 2022 recipients of the Junaluska Leadership Award, an honor bestowed annually during Associates Celebration Weekend at Lake Junaluska. Associates Celebration Weekend is a gathering of charitable supporters of Lake Junaluska, and the award recognizes strong leaders...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville Comedy Festival
The Asheville Comedy Festival will take place Aug. 10-13 at Highland Brewing Company and Diana Wortham Theater. All showcases are 18+, with the exception of Highland Brewing Company which is 21+. • The first showcase will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Highland Brewing Company, featuring Carl...
styleblueprint.com
A Cashiers, NC Modern Mountain Retreat
With forests of wild mountain laurel, majestic waterfalls, and sweeping views, Cashiers, NC, is, unquestionably, a magical place. Steeped in Native American and Appalachian heritage, the area is a nature lover’s paradise with hiking trails, a late-19th century truss bridge, and even the Cashiers Sliding Rock — a 10-foot-high nature-made rockslide that leads to a pool of water below.
Smoky Mountain News
Highlands gets in the tub
Popular Jackson County Americana/bluegrass act Ol’ Dirty Bathtub will perform as part of the “Friday Night Live” series at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Town Square on Main Street in downtown Highlands. “We’ve always had energy when playing on someone’s porch, but on several occasions lately...
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: When the west was wild and the land was free, how a western word would travel for a country mile
Once the paved road turned to dirt, I noticed a small pull-off to the right. Putting the ole Tacoma in park, I emerged from the vehicle and could hear the sounds of passing cars on the Blue Ridge Parkway just above me and through the nearby tree line on this lazy Monday afternoon.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
Sylva Herald
Local therapist Sandy Davis earns pediatric recertification
Sandy Davis, a licensed physical therapist serving Jackson, Macon and Swain counties, recently earned her recertification as a pediatric clinical specialist. This recertification will continue Davis’ career-long goal of serving her community through a high level of care.
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville man to be first N.C. chair for National Wildlife Federation
The first North Carolinian to ever be elected as leader of the National Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors hails from Asheville. John Robbins, a lifelong conservationist and outdoorsman, has served on the NWF board since 2017 and was elected eastern vice-chairman in 2019. He played a lead role with pioneering conservationist Dr. Mamie Parker in launching the Create Safe Spaces series, a multi-year initiative highlighting and addressing the unique challenges and barriers Black people face in safely accessing and enjoying green spaces. Robbins was elected at NWF’s annual meeting to serve one year as chair-elect and will assume the chairman role in June 2023.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
biltmorebeacon.com
Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift
Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
thefabricator.com
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID
NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $10,000.00 in cash, for Lot 49, Enchanted Forest, PIN#7517-71-5216, containing approximately 2.26 acres, located in Savannah Township and are further described in Deed Book 2308, Page 736 of the Jackson County Public Registry; and The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
Smoky Mountain News
Tribe to partner on $650 million Virginia casino complex
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will partner with Caesars Entertainment Inc on a $650 million casino resort in Danville, Virginia, Caesars announced today. The project will break ground this week. “This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people,” said EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “We...
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
