Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Thousands attend DougCo National Night Out eventsHeather Willard
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Eaglecrest’s Andrew White takes Centennial League opener
AURORA | Eaglecrest senior Andrew White opened the Centennial League season in a big way Thursday as the only player to shoot under par at Meadow Hills G.C. At the end of a round in which he opened with 11 consecutive pars, White — a three-time Class 5A state qualifier — made a birdie on the par-4 Hole No. 18 to come in with a 1-under-par 69. That was good enough for a two-stroke victory over the duo of Cherry Creek’s Charlie Flaxbeard and Arapahoe’s Grant Juergens.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.11.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. Centennial League Meet No. 1 (at Meadow Hills G.C.) Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 296; 2. Cherry Creek 299; 3. Mullen...
sentinelcolorado.com
The week past in Aurora prep sports, 8.4-8.10.22
AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings from the week past in Aurora prep sports, Aug. 4-Aug. 10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP...
sentinelcolorado.com
The week ahead in Aurora prep sports, 8.10-8.16.22
AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Aug. 10-16, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THURSDAY, AUG. 11: The Centennial League boys golf season gets...
Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?
Some of these lucky tickets were sold in the Denver metro area.
Severance Home Has a Mine Tunnel Hallway Leading to all the Fun
Five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, more than 5,400 square feet of living space, and 2.73 acres of land await a new owner at this Severance, Colorado home. The home located at 37150 Dickerson Court is right on Windsor Reservoir and has many surprises inside the home. The home...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers mowing down new lawns, golf courses with water conservation proposal
AURORA | New homes with lush front yards may soon become a rarity in Aurora, under a sweeping water conservation proposal by Mayor Mike Coffman that comes as staffers recommend the city enact even tighter restrictions on watering in 2023. “This proposal recognizes that the easy water rights in Colorado...
Westword
Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield
The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
travelblog.org
Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado
Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
Snarf’s Sandwiches to Soon Open New Colorado Location in Mayfair
It appears construction is underway for the incoming sandwich joint founded by Jimmy Seidel
Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain
The monsoon season has been beneficial for Colorado this summer, increasing rain totals and decreasing drought conditions.
Denver climber dies after falling from Crestone Traverse
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died after falling from the Crestone Traverse last Wednesday. Custer County Search & Rescue (SAR) was able to retrieve the remains of the fallen climber and rescue another. Custer County SAR was called for two climbers from Denver who were located approximately 13,800 ft. near the Crestone Traverse in […]
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming
DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch schools put on secure perimeter for police activity
Three Douglas County schools in the Highlands Ranch area were put on lockdown briefly and then under a secure perimeter for police response unrelated to the schools. Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Ridge Middle School and Summit View Elementary were secured the afternoon of Aug. 10 when police received a report of an intoxicated driver in the area, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cocha Heyden.
celebsbar.com
South Park’s 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Is a Rush, in More Ways Than One
Kyle Eustice The second night of the South Park 25th anniversary shows at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado Wednesday night provided plenty of surprises — even, in some cases, for the key figures on stage, not all of whom had been prepped ahead of time about a crowd-rousing musical cameo from two members of Rush.With an unprecedented number of Kyle, Cartman, Stan and Kenny costumes sprinkled throughout the sold-out crowd, the concert got underway with the co-creators of the Comedy Central animated series (and proud Colorado natives), Trey Parker and Matt Stone, performed a rendition of “Uncle Fucka” that magically brought tears to some of those watching.
