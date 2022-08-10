Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio
—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Fox5 KVVU
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
Las Vegas student arrested for BB gun at Sierra Vista High School
A Las Vegas minor has been arrested after CCSD Police Department officers recovered a BB gun following school administration received a report of a student in possession of a weapon.
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in New Year's Eve spree killings
Local prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for two men accused of killing two people during a string of armed robberies in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, court records show.
Las Vegas police search for teenager with 'dangerous weapon'
Las Vegas police are searching for a teenager they say is carrying a dangerous weapon and urge the public to reach out with any relevant information.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate, arrest robbery suspect posing as health inspector
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man has been arrested in connection to two robbery incidents where he pretended to be a health inspector to steal money from local businesses. Dimitar Kolev was arrested on August 5 near Russell and Fort Apache after being linked to the crimes. According to...
Men charged in Las Vegas Strip crime spree where 2 died could face death penalty
Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty against two men accused of murdering two people in a New Year's Eve crime spree on the Las Vegas Strip should they be found guilty.
8newsnow.com
I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
Police arrest student for bringing weapon to school
Clark County School District police arrested a student Thursday after he was found to have brought a BB gun to Sierra Vista High School.
Trio accused of bending cards, cheating on Las Vegas Strip to win tens of thousands of dollars
Investigators with the Nevada Gaming Control Board said three men bent cards while playing table games similar to poker, cheating at least three Las Vegas Strip casinos of tens of thousands of dollars, court documents said.
8newsnow.com
Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery.
I-Team: ‘He knew there was no way out for him,’ Las Vegas family suspects remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
The discovery of floating human remains at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas family hopeful they are an Army veteran who drowned two decades ago.
news3lv.com
Man accused in deadly Las Vegas hit and run crash in appears in court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing a person and fleeing the scene in one of Tuesday's crashes appeared in court. James Frasco was identified as the hit and run driver involved in a crash on Flamingo and Arville, the second of four crashes involving pedestrians in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Woman hit and killed by suspected DUI driver in southeast valley
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning that left a woman dead.
Man sues Las Vegas grocery store after storefront partially collapses
A man filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas district court Thursday after he said he was injured when part of a grocery store collapsed onto him, court documents said.
For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate
The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEW: COVID-19 dropping fast in Clark County for second straight week
COVID-19 cases continue to drop fast in Clark County, falling more than 20% for the second week in a row according to data released Wednesday, and hospitalizations are following the same trend.
Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack
Las Vegas police say they won't pursue criminal charges in the case of an 88-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog, because she was the dog's owner.
