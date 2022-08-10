ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio

A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49-year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
