Motley Fool

Should You Keep Money in Savings When Inflation Is Surging?

You may be looking for ways to protect your cash with inflation near 40-year highs. Inflation has hit a 40-year high. Savings account interest rates are well below the rate of inflation. This can mean money in a savings account loses value. Inflation is the rising cost of goods and...
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Motley Fool

How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?

Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Reinvesting dividends adds to the power of compound returns. Investors should take advantage of IRAs and their tax breaks. You can still work if you take Social Security early, but you will need to monitor your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
InsuranceNewsNet

PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE OF NEW JERSEY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. Operations ("MD&A") addresses the financial condition of. , and its results of operations for the three and six months. ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our. financial condition and results of operations in...
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in

U.S. markets closed almost flat Thursday as the July Producer Price Index reflected better-than-expected inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27.16 points, or 0.082%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.071% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.58%. Stocks rallied after release of the July PPI report,...
InsuranceNewsNet

VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto; Loss Pressures, Hard P&C Market Expected to Continue Due to Inflation, New Triple-I/Milliman Report Shows

Triple-I ) /Milliman Insurance Economics and Underwriting Projections: A Forward View,. at an exclusive members only webinar. Michel Léonard, PhD, CBE, Chief Economist and Data Scientist at. Triple-I , discussed key macroeconomic trends impacting the property/casualty industry results including underlying growth and replacement costs. Léonard noted insurance growth continues...
InsuranceNewsNet

Ohio National ratings affirmed by Fitch

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services. announced today that Fitch Ratings has affirmed ratings for the financial strength of. at ‘A-‘ with stable outlook. The ‘A-’ rating is Fitch’s seventh-highest rating on a 21-part scale. According to Fitch, insurers rated with ‘a’ category have high credit quality and are subject to low credit default risk.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

