California State

InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Stansbury Sends Historic Climate, Health Care Investments to President Biden's Desk

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, historic legislation to address the climate crisis, cut prescription drug costs, lower health insurance premiums, and help create nine million clean energy jobs over the next 10 years. The legislation now heads to. President...
InsuranceNewsNet

Chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes

Insurance companies that sell policies on and off Connecticut's Affordable Care Act exchange stunned advocates in July when they asked for an average increase of 20.4% on next year's individual health plans. The proposed rate hikes, published by the state's insurance department last month, also include a recommended increase of...
InsuranceNewsNet

CT’s Lamont touts federal legislation intended to cut drug costs and extend health insurance. Here’s what it does. [Hartford Courant]

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday said federal legislation intended to reduce drug costs and extend health care subsidies will make a significant impact on. The measure, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was scaled back after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation stalled in. Congress. earlier this year. This...
InsuranceNewsNet

Humana to Expand Medicaid Services in Wisconsin with Acquisition of Inclusa, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of. that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state’s Family Care program. For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need. Inclusa’s programs help eligible seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently in the communities they call home.
InsuranceNewsNet

Philadelphia pharmacy and owner who pled guilty agree to settle for over $4M

PHILADELPHIA -- U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

