As the senior newsroom manager at inewsource, I often emphasize to our editorial staff that the most significant recognition of our investigative reporting is whenever there is positive, concrete change in the community as a direct result of our work. And although we’re still keenly focused on community impact, we...
Have you heard the news? Our team at inewsource has launched a new beat to cover public education in San Diego with a focus on serving Latino families and producing news that keeps you informed and holds education leaders to account. We need your help!. Are you a student, parent,...
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.

