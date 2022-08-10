Read full article on original website
COVID changed their lives. What those with long-haul symptoms want people to know
Sue Shrinkle-Emmons, had been careful to avoid COVID since the pandemic began. She took every precaution she could. It wasn’t until April of this year that the 39-year-old eventually caught it, after she and her husband had traveled to Hawaii for their honeymoon. COVID for Shrinkle-Emmons was like the...
San Diego officials halt admissions at Veterans Village ‘pending corrective actions’
San Diego County officials have stopped sending clients to Veterans Village of San Diego following multiple deaths at the nonprofit’s rehab center and ongoing concerns about its operations. County spokesperson Mike Workman said the decision to freeze admissions was made “to ensure the safety, support and clinical wellbeing of...
Another resident at Veterans Village is dead. The DEA took notice.
Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus. The name of the...
School shootings are becoming the norm. San Diego Unified wants to do something about it.
With mass shootings continuing in schools across the country, San Diego Unified leaders are going to voters in November for approval to borrow $3.2 billion to pay for security and safety improvements. The district Board of Education unanimously voted on the bond package Tuesday. If approved by district voters, $296...
A new fast-spreading Omicron variant is approaching San Diego
A new variant that has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases in India over the last few months has been identified in California and experts say it is only a matter of time before it makes its way to San Diego. The Omicron sub-lineage, BA.2.75, was identified in Los Angeles...
inewsource honored with 21 awards for impactful journalism
As the senior newsroom manager at inewsource, I often emphasize to our editorial staff that the most significant recognition of our investigative reporting is whenever there is positive, concrete change in the community as a direct result of our work. And although we’re still keenly focused on community impact, we...
Help us investigate San Diego public schools
Have you heard the news? Our team at inewsource has launched a new beat to cover public education in San Diego with a focus on serving Latino families and producing news that keeps you informed and holds education leaders to account. We need your help!. Are you a student, parent,...
More San Diegans at risk for long COVID as transmission rises
San Diego County has been moved into the high-risk level for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed case numbers have continued to increase over the last few weeks, which has experts worried about the risk for severe outcomes as a result of infection. The CDC...
12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
ABOUT
inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.http://www.inewsource.org/
