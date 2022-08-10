The St. Louis Cardinals surprisingly traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for SP Jordan Montgomery ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Bader, a Gold Glove outfielder, had spent his entire career in St. Louis prior to the deadline deal. He was never much of a force at the plate, but he had some good offensive moments for St. Louis. But his defense is what stood out. The Bader trade shocked the MLB world for the most part. However, there appears to be no bad blood between the outfielder and St. Louis, as the former Cardinals centerfielder shared an emotional farewell video with the fans.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO