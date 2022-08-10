Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch, AJ Hinch speak after firing of Al Avila: What they said
On late Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers announced that Al Avila would be relieved of his duties as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Avila had been the team's GM since 2015 and the Tigers had not reached the postseason in his tenure. Follow along for the latest updates on why the Tigers...
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Ilitch: Time was up on Al Avila. But where do the Tigers go from here?
Ilitch talked frequently about the Tigers’ objectives. The first one, he said, is to assemble a “winning team.” They have a lot of work left to do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Harrison Bader sends emotional farewell video to Cardinals fans following Yankees trade
The St. Louis Cardinals surprisingly traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for SP Jordan Montgomery ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Bader, a Gold Glove outfielder, had spent his entire career in St. Louis prior to the deadline deal. He was never much of a force at the plate, but he had some good offensive moments for St. Louis. But his defense is what stood out. The Bader trade shocked the MLB world for the most part. However, there appears to be no bad blood between the outfielder and St. Louis, as the former Cardinals centerfielder shared an emotional farewell video with the fans.
Tigers fire GM Al Avila after 22 seasons
The Tigers announced that they have parted ways with executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, effective immediately, per a press release from the team. Sam Menzin, vice president and assistant general manager, will continue as the day-to-day contact for the team, per the release. The club’s chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch says that he will oversee the search for Avila’s replacement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener. Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about...
Yardbarker
Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series
Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
Tigers To Select Daniel Norris
Left-hander Daniel Norris is returning for a second big league stint with the Tigers, the team announced to reporters Thursday. Norris, who signed a minor league deal after being cut loose by the Cubs, will start tomorrow’s game for the Tigers. He’ll make at least two starts, tweets Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. The Tigers will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move before tomorrow’s game.
MLB・
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros released experienced infielder Franklin Barreto on Tuesday from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Signed to a minor league contract during spring training, Barreto was eyed as veteran insurance similar to outfielder Lewis Brinson. Barreto slashed .162/.259/.274 across 73 games for the Space Cowboys, playing second, third base...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The Cleveland Guardians head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays as the teams start a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Let’s continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Blue Jays prediction and pick. The Guardians are coming off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers....
JC Hart commits to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add cornerback JC Hart to the 2023 recruiting class.
ESPN
Al Avila fired as vice president, general manager of Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers fired longtime general manager Al Avila on Wednesday as the team struggled mightily in a year in which it guaranteed nearly a quarter-billion dollars in free agency to bolster its efforts to contend. Avila, 64, had spent more than two decades with the organization, including the past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Tigers fire general manager Al Avila amid disappointing 2022 season
The Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday afternoon. Avila had been in the position since Aug. 4, 2015, when he took over from Dave Dombrowski. Avila was in a front office role with the Tigers since 2002. "Once I decided to make a...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0