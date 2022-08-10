ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Police to search 3 NH communities as investigation into murders of mother, 2 young sons continues

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMxDD_0hBiQe4L00
Credit: GoFundMe

CONCORD, N.H. — Law enforcement officials will be conducting searches in three New Hampshire communities on Wednesday as an investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young sons continues.

Investigators are expected to scour the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announced in a joint news release.

“The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process,” officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on Aug. 3 found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, according to law enforcement officials.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has since determined that each victim suffered a single fatal gunshot wound. All three of their deaths were deemed homicides.

“We’ve identified all of the involved parties, meaning they are accounted for. There is no reason to believe that the public in general is in any sort of danger,” New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said last week.

Police have not mentioned anything about suspects but they did say that Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery was murdered, investigators conclude

CONCORD, N.H. - The Harmony Montgomery case is now officially a homicide investigation, New Hampshire authorities announced Thursday. The attorney general said new evidence shows the young girl was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019."At this point, while Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just recently confirmed biological evidence that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion," Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference. "Our work now turns toward getting justice for Harmony and all who loved her."Eight-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New...
MANCHESTER, NH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire

NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
wabi.tv

Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
NORTHFIELD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canterbury, NH
City
Concord, NH
Northfield, NH
Crime & Safety
Canterbury, NH
Crime & Safety
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Mason, NH
City
Northfield, NH
Tilton, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Tilton, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire

Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Sweeney
Person
Benjamin
Boston 25 News WFXT

Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in

PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

Police searching I-93 for evidence in deaths of mother, 2 young sons

CONCORD, N.H. - State and local police investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her two young sons are searching a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield exactly one week ago on August 3.Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.There have been no arrests, but Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to...
NORTHFIELD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders
TheDailyBeast

Cops Say Harmony Montgomery Was Murdered—and Her Mom Is ‘Devastated’

More than two years after Harmony Montgomery vanished without a trace, authorities have finally shifted their search for the missing 8-year-old to a homicide investigation.In a Thursday press conference, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirmed police were looking into who killed Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old but was not reported missing until two years later. Formella said that while Harmony’s remains have yet to be located, investigators discovered “biological evidence” sparking the shift in the investigation.“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Formella added. The announcement...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy