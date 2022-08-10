ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Treasure Coast early voting info

TreasureCoast, Fl (treasurecoast.com)= Early voting across the Treasure Coast runs daily from Aug. 13-20, though hours of operation vary among the three counties. Indian River: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Martin: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Lucie: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo and signature identification is required. Acceptable...
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
treasurecoast.com

Reading Groups Continue to Meet at St. Lucie County Libraries

LUCIE COUNTY – Keep your summer reading list going by taking part in one of the many reading groups offered by St. Lucie County Libraries. Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. featuring “The Invisible Life” by V.E. Schwab at the Kilmer Branch’s Thursday Morning Book Discussion Group, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce – 772-462-1615.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets on behalf of the Florida governor, did not cite a reason behind her resignation in the letter issued but did say it was “a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leader of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration.”
wflx.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
