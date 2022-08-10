Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
Treasure Coast early voting info
TreasureCoast, Fl (treasurecoast.com)= Early voting across the Treasure Coast runs daily from Aug. 13-20, though hours of operation vary among the three counties. Indian River: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Martin: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Lucie: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photo and signature identification is required. Acceptable...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
treasurecoast.com
Reading Groups Continue to Meet at St. Lucie County Libraries
LUCIE COUNTY – Keep your summer reading list going by taking part in one of the many reading groups offered by St. Lucie County Libraries. Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. featuring “The Invisible Life” by V.E. Schwab at the Kilmer Branch’s Thursday Morning Book Discussion Group, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce – 772-462-1615.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.
People
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets on behalf of the Florida governor, did not cite a reason behind her resignation in the letter issued but did say it was “a great honor to serve the people of Florida under the leader of Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration.”
cltampa.com
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd is upset over the 'Promoting Access to Voting' order
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd joined 14 other Republican secretaries of state in requesting the White House rescind a 2021 executive order labeled “Promoting Access to Voting.”. A letter signed by Byrd and the other state elections officials said the March 7, 2021, executive order, would “duplicate voter...
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
Bay News 9
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
newstalkflorida.com
Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market
The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
