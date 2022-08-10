ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Woman sentenced for COVID fraud scheme

Oakland Press, The (Pontiac, MI) A Southield woman has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for a COVID-19 fraud scheme, officials said. In a plea agreement, Mykia King, 29, was sentenced in federal court in Detroit on Aug. 10. She pleaded guilty in January to one count of wire fraud related to her submitting 34 bogus claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, and one count of aggravated identity theft for using stolen personal identity information to further her scheme, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Florida State
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Justice Department#Fbi#Wire Fraud#Justice Dept#Targeted News Service
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

School dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal charge

A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge.Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders and associates.Harrison was convicted in state court in 2018 of assault and other charges, and sentenced to up to 26 years in prison for shooting a 17-year-old student in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Department of Health
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hawaii couple charged with stealing identities of 2 dead children in Texas

A couple living in Hawaii are accused in federal court of living under the false identities of two dead infants from Texas since the late 1980s, unsealed court documents say. Walter Glenn Primose and his wife, Gwynn Darle Morrison, assumed the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague — two Texas babies who died in the late 1960s — respectively, and allegedly used those identities to obtain fraudulent Social Security cards, passports and driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed July 21.
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
929
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy