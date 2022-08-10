Read full article on original website
Related
Putin warns he is ready to arm his allies with 'the most modern types of weapons' as he boasts of Russia's military capabilities
Vladimir Putin has boasted that Russian weapons are 'decades' ahead of Western rivals' in a speech at an arms expo in Moscow. Delegations from more than 70 countries are attending Army-2022 to take advantage of good deals on Russian kit. Allies and buyers of Russian hardware have expressed concern as...
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Two people in serious condition after attack on Kharkiv; Vitali Klitschko talks about ‘harsh realities’ facing residents
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Wall Street banks return to Russian bond trading after the Treasury brings in a sanctions reprieve: report
At least six Wall Street banks are cautiously trading in Russian bonds after the Treasury temporarily rolled back a block that left $2.5 billion of CDS insurance payouts stranded.
Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed during an Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in Delhi to transform India into a developed nation in 25 years. "I believe we must focus our attention on the Panch Pran for the coming 25 years," Modi said in...
‘You have to be 100 times funnier in Danish’: the pitfalls and pleasures of taking comedy across borders
When Yuriko Kotani moved to the UK, she was confounded by our railway services. “Sometimes the train was delayed or the train didn’t come, and I couldn’t understand,” she says. “In Japan, people know that the train comes on time.” Years later, she still can’t rely on the trains here, but it did inspire a standup set about the British concept of “ish”, where everything is an estimate, in contrast to Japanese accuracy.
SFGate
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
Comments / 0