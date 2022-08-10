ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Oil Embargo#Western Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Transneft#European Union#Ukrainian#Slovak#Slovnaft#Czech Industry And Trade
UPI News

Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed during an Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in Delhi to transform India into a developed nation in 25 years. "I believe we must focus our attention on the Panch Pran for the coming 25 years," Modi said in...
INDIA
The Guardian

‘You have to be 100 times funnier in Danish’: the pitfalls and pleasures of taking comedy across borders

When Yuriko Kotani moved to the UK, she was confounded by our railway services. “Sometimes the train was delayed or the train didn’t come, and I couldn’t understand,” she says. “In Japan, people know that the train comes on time.” Years later, she still can’t rely on the trains here, but it did inspire a standup set about the British concept of “ish”, where everything is an estimate, in contrast to Japanese accuracy.
WORLD
SFGate

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy