Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?
The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to watch the Browns-Jaguars game Friday night
Will Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for six games? Will Watson be suspended for the entire season? Will he be forced to pay a hefty fine and keep the...
NBC Sports
Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season
The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
NBC Sports
How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement
One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
3 Jacksonville Jaguars players that Cleveland Browns fans should watch
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and these three players are going to be worth watching. The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Friday, as they start the preseason off by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks the first of three pre-season games for the Browns, with subsequent outings against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears up next.
RELATED PEOPLE
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players Who Could Raise Their Stock In Tonight’s Preseason Game
After what always feels like way too long of a wait, football is finally here. The Cleveland Browns will play the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first preseason game of the year. Though it may only be a preseason game, it’s still real players, wearing real pads, making real tackles and...
NBC Sports
Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
NBC Sports
Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings
Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football
Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
NBC Sports
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results
NFL training camp is in full swing and preseason games are about to start, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
NBC Sports
Steelers claim Hamilcar Rashed off waivers
The Steelers found themselves in need of a healthy defensive player this week and they addressed it on the waiver wire. Wednesday’s NFL transaction report shows that the Steelers claimed defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed. He was cut by the Jets on Tuesday. Rashed signed with the Jets after going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
6 Jaguars whose stock is up heading into second preseason game
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders is behind them, and now it’s time for them to look forward to their preseason opener at home. While the team lost the game 27-11, their young players gave the coaches a lot to evaluate heading forward before the first wave of cuts on Aug. 16.
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still competing for Carolina Panthers' QB1 spot
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk details aftermath from on-field conflict with Warner
SANTA CLARA — There haven’t been any more skirmishes between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner, but that doesn’t mean either has backed down. The two players have kept their fierce competition at a fever pitch throughout training camp but have refrained from taking it past the whistle since coach Kyle Shanahan found it necessary to stop practice last week. Aiyuk sees it as a natural result of the competition level on the team.
Comments / 0