Previous Athena Award recipients recount their experiences

Autumn in Athens brings the annual Athena Award, sponsored by the Athens City Commission on Disabilities and past recipients are remembering the day they received the honor, with gratitude.

“Upon receiving the 2021 Award presented by Commissioner Emerita Berry Dilley, Barbara Conover expressed her appreciation.

“I am so grateful for the work the City is doing on behalf of people with disabilities and thank everyone for this honor.” As director of the Athens Village, Conover promoted programs for falls prevention, home safety assessments and established a nurse advocate program. She was instrumental in assisting United Seniors of Athens County in establishing an evidence-based program, Athens County Cares.

Patty Mitchell, executive director of Passion Works Studios, was also quite grateful to be recognized in 2020.

“I love Athens and am committed to making visible the magic that exists here,” she said. “The Athena Award recognizes and encourages support for community members with disabilities, and I appreciate being part of a local movement of inclusivity and involvement for all community members. Receiving the award was definitely a positivity charged moment and further inspired my work for people with disabilities.”

Dr. jw Smith, professor of communication studies at Ohio University, said, “It was such a surprise and honor for me to receive this award in 2019 as it meant community recognition of some of my efforts to make life better for those of us who are differently abled and the fact that it came from my home community was particularly humbling.

“After receiving the award, I decided that one way to show my profound appreciation for it was to officially join the commission and to join other similar local groups like the Lions Club. I am now more committed to channeling my efforts into local groups and causes and those most close to home.

Laboratory coordinator with Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Noriko Kantake, was amazed at receiving the award in 2017.

“As you might imagine, receiving the Athena Award meant a lot to me,” she said. “It was such a surprise and I was so honored to learn that the past recipients include the late Dr. Larry Jageman, whom I was fortunate enough to know through the Japan Exchange Program. I knew I had not contributed to his level, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to. Nonetheless people noticed my work. What an honor. It definitely inspired me to work further.”

Nominations for the 2022 Athena Award will be accepted now through Thursday, September 1, 2022. To nominate someone who you think deserves this honor, download the nomination form from the City of Athens website http://www.ci.athens.oh.us/athena and email it to disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us, or mail it to Athens City Hall, Attention: Mayor’s Office, 8 E. Washington Street, Athens, OH 45701.

The nomination form may be also be obtained by calling the Mayor’s Office, (740) 592-3338.

The 2022 Athena Award will be presented at a special event hosted by Mayor Steve Patterson and the Commission currently planned at ARTS/West, 132 W. State Street, Wednesday, November 2, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is the only award given by the city. The event is free and open to the public, however RSVPs to the Commission’s email address are encouraged to assist with planning.

COVID protocols will be observed.