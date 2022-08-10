ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton’s daily weather update

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re still warm and muggy to start things off before a cold front brings in much more comfortable air for the second half of the week. It’s a warm and muggy start to the morning as temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with dew points close to match. It will be a slightly “cooler” day with highs likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s to start before temperatures fall with a passing cold front later today. Winds shift out of the northwest and a final round of broken showers will greet some of us out the door this morning.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know

Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
BINGHAMTON, NY
literock973.com

Wegmans: The lobsters are coming!

New shell lobsters are coming back to Wegmans in Ithaca!. Chef Mike Washburn tells us what’s good this week!
City
Binghamton, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

International Space Station makes contact with local observatory

VESTAL NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- Students at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center spoke via HAM radio to the International Space Station today. Astronaut and pilot of the SpaceX Crew 4 mission, Bob Hines, took some time to speak with the 5th and 6th graders, and answer their questions on the process of becoming an astronaut.
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WAVERLY, NY
ithaca.com

The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare

I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
binghamtonhomepage.com

Local rock, soul, and blues band to perform at Glendale Park

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dr. Dana and the Jam Department (formerly Voodoo Highway) will bring its mix of rock, soul, and blues to Glendale Park on Saturday, August 13th at 4 p.m. They are the featured performer of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series. The band...
ENDICOTT, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.

