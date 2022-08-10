Read full article on original website
Outside of a brief passing shower expect to dry out with comfortable warmth to end the week
Outside of a brief passing shower expect to dry out with comfortable warmth to end the week. A beautiful weekend lies ahead!
binghamtonhomepage.com
Binghamton’s daily weather update
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re still warm and muggy to start things off before a cold front brings in much more comfortable air for the second half of the week. It’s a warm and muggy start to the morning as temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with dew points close to match. It will be a slightly “cooler” day with highs likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s to start before temperatures fall with a passing cold front later today. Winds shift out of the northwest and a final round of broken showers will greet some of us out the door this morning.
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know
Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
literock973.com
Wegmans: The lobsters are coming!
New shell lobsters are coming back to Wegmans in Ithaca!. Chef Mike Washburn tells us what’s good this week!
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
14850.com
Pizza Aroma in downtown Ithaca will close this month, reopen in new home this fall
Following months of frustration with repairs needed to the building they’re in, the owners of Pizza Aroma in Downtown Ithaca says they’ll be closing their corner eatery on August 20th after 25 years at that spot, and “hope to open at our new location around early-mid October.”
Adventure Awaits Inside New 100 Acre Animal Preserve Coming to New York
Adventure awaits inside a new hundred-acre drive-thru animal preserve in New York. There may not be lions, tigers, and bears, but you will see zebras, llamas, and giraffes. Oh my. It's all inside The Preserve at Animal Adventure, a new interactive, educational drive-thru adventure, on over 100 acres. The Preserve...
2022 Spiedie Fest Recap
The return of Spiedie Fest over the weekend turned out large crowds who braved the heat to enjoy spiedies, live music and family entertainment.
binghamtonhomepage.com
International Space Station makes contact with local observatory
VESTAL NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- Students at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center spoke via HAM radio to the International Space Station today. Astronaut and pilot of the SpaceX Crew 4 mission, Bob Hines, took some time to speak with the 5th and 6th graders, and answer their questions on the process of becoming an astronaut.
Free vaccine clinic at the Humane Society
The Broome County Humane Society is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Tuesday, August 16th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
ithaca.com
The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare
I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
Owego Man Takes First Flight, Hilarious Video Goes Viral [WATCH]
Do you remember the first time you ever set foot on an airplane to soar through the sky? One Owego man certainly does and always will thanks to a fantastic flight crew and the video of what they did for him that's making its rounds. Darrik of Owego, along with...
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Local rock, soul, and blues band to perform at Glendale Park
ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dr. Dana and the Jam Department (formerly Voodoo Highway) will bring its mix of rock, soul, and blues to Glendale Park on Saturday, August 13th at 4 p.m. They are the featured performer of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series. The band...
Watkins Glen International Fan Guide: What you need to know for Go Bowling at the Glen
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — Thousands of campers are ready to make the trek up to Watkins Glen for Go Bowling at the Glen. 18 News has compiled information from WGI’s website so you’re ready before heading out to the track for a weekend of camping and racing. The full list of information from the fan […]
Model Apartment Completed at Future Johnson City “Victory Lofts”
The first residents of an apartment complex being developed in a former Endicott Johnson Shoe Company building in Johnson City could move in early next year. Syracuse developer Matthew Paulus said the target date for occupancy of the Victory Lofts project is January 1. A model unit has just been...
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
