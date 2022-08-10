Read full article on original website
Arrest made in murder of woman found on fire in apartment in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman whom police found on fire in an apartment in Falls Church Wednesday. Maj. Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested Richard Montana, 47, of Arlington. O’Carroll said at a news […]
Man charged with second-degree murder, burglary with intent to kill after mother lit on fire in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is now charged after allegedly breaking into a woman's home in a Falls Church apartment complex, setting her on fire and leaving her to die, police announced Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Richard Montano, from Arlington. Police said that at...
Driver charged after fatal crash near Springfield Town Center in Fairfax
It was determined that 20-year-old Sara Flores of Lorton was driving a 2005 Toyota Solara east on Manchester Boulevard when the car left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. Flores and two male passengers in the back of the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 20-year-old Danight Girmay of Lorton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen, 12-year-old arrested for stabbing death of gas station employee
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested two young boys for the stabbing death of a gas station employee in Clinton, Maryland. They both face murder and assault charges. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the two suspects are only identified as a 15-year-old...
Driver charged after fatal hit-and-run in Herndon
Herndon, dead in a passenger seat of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz, according to police. A witness reported seeing a man running from the scene before police got there. A helicopter and canine unit were dispatched, but the man could not be located.
Police: One man killed, another in critical condition following shooting in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near Connecticut Ave. and Florida Ave. in NW just after 9:30 p.m. In a press conference Thursday night, police said officers...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
Loudoun County fire marshals make arrest in arson case in Aldie, Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is now in custody and facing charges of "burning or destroying dwelling house", after a deck caught on fire in Loudoun County causing about $45,000 in damages. On May 14 just before 8 a.m. Loudoun County fire was called for a reported...
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas
The man told police he was in the McDonald's when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.
BREAKING: Police look for homicide suspect around Seven Corners condos
Updated at 5:50 p.m. — Fairfax County detectives are still investigating and looking for a suspect in a homicide at Willston Place in Seven Corners, but the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. Earlier: Residents of The Villages at Falls Church have been told to shelter in place, as police...
Victim in deadly Southeast DC shooting was installing solar panels when he was killed, police say
WASHINGTON — A Baltimore man in D.C. for work was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, and detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible. The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 3:41 p.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the...
Police looking for person of interest in Falls Church homicide investigation
According to police, officers went into an apartment on the 2900 block of Willston Place and found a woman deceased inside. Police say a witness reported a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from the scene.
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call
BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday. Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been...
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Gas station employee killed during stabbing in Prince George’s Co. identified; $25K reward offered
CLINTON, Md. - Authorities have identified a gas station employee who was killed during a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When they...
