Herndon, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver charged after fatal crash near Springfield Town Center in Fairfax

It was determined that 20-year-old Sara Flores of Lorton was driving a 2005 Toyota Solara east on Manchester Boulevard when the car left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. Flores and two male passengers in the back of the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 20-year-old Danight Girmay of Lorton was pronounced dead at the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Teen, 12-year-old arrested for stabbing death of gas station employee

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested two young boys for the stabbing death of a gas station employee in Clinton, Maryland. They both face murder and assault charges. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the two suspects are only identified as a 15-year-old...
CLINTON, MD
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Police look for homicide suspect around Seven Corners condos

Updated at 5:50 p.m. — Fairfax County detectives are still investigating and looking for a suspect in a homicide at Willston Place in Seven Corners, but the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. Earlier: Residents of The Villages at Falls Church have been told to shelter in place, as police...
Bay Net

Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in 'brutal case'

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

