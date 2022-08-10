ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey

By Tyler Greenawalt
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrsxy_0hBiOTfS00
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore looks on before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested on July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

"On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute," police said in a statement. "Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

Gore, 39, is expected to have a court hearing in mid-October, according to TMZ.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player

Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
AOL Corp

Patriots RB James White, hero of Super Bowl LI, retires after eight seasons

James White, the New England Patriots running back who sealed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, announced his retirement on Thursday. White, 30, thanked his wife and kids, his teammates, his parents, owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick. He also tipped his cap to Patriots faithful, saying that playing in front of "the best fans in the NFL" for his entire career was "a tremendous blessing and an honor."
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy