Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson honored for 50 years of service
Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson was recognized on Thursday by dozens of her professional peers, community members, family members and former students for her 50 years of service to Williamson County Schools. Dickerson currently serves as WCS' Executive Director of Secondary Schools, having most previously served as Franklin High School's...
Carolyn Powers Johnson
Carolyn Powers Johnson, age 84 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin and a member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority serving in numerous official positions. She was a much loved...
Third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble set for Sept. 9
The Huff Project's third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble will be taking place on Sept. 9. The Huff Project was founded in 2018 by Centennial high school teacher and former professional baseball player Stephen Huff, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at the age of 29. This...
Downtown Franklin Rotary Club to host new field day event to raise funds for inclusive playground
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups
After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo recognized with 2022 Civic Award
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo has been recognized with the department's 2022 Civic Award. "In January of this year, Lt. LoPiccolo organized and executed Brentwood's first smoke alarm campaign targeting multi-occupancy households in his first-due district," BFR said in a social media post. "After installing more than 40...
Families, caregivers can learn more about Silver Alert law through Alzheimer’s Tennessee free workshop
Alzheimer’s Tennessee is offering free Silver Alert kits and will be hosting a presentation on wandering prevention Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Brighton Gardens of Brentwood. Six out of 10 people with dementia will wander at some point, according to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, and the nonprofit is helping...
Ralph Edward Mabry
Ralph Edward Mabry, age 77 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10 at his home. He was born in Gainesboro to the late U.L. & Thelma Mabry. Ralph received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University. He was a member and former deacon of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Ralph...
GraceWorks Ministries collects nearly 7,000 pounds of donations in partnership with Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair has a modest entrance fee. Though, this past Monday, attendees could get in not only with money, but with donations to GraceWorks Ministries' Food Pantry, an initiative that collected 6,905 lbs. of donations. The donations of canned foods and toiletries will aid GraceWorks Ministries’ efforts to...
Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales
The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
Gentry statue, downtown demonstration ordinance on docket at latest Franklin BOMA meeting
Members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve a couple of key agenda items that will have an impact on the downtown district. One was on a resolution to support the plan to install a statue of the late Jimmy Gentry on a bench along the wall adjacent to Franklin’s Historic Presbyterian Church, a site where Gentry and many other Williamson County residents waited on the bus that would take them to military service during World War II.
Shannon Terry’s On3 seeks to enforce ex-writer’s noncompete
Serial sports media entrepreneur Shannon Terry’s growing On3 network of college sports sites is seeking to force a former writer to shut down his new podcast covering Ohio State football. Jeremy Birmingham left Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, in June. He appeared on YouTube shows and podcasts while...
Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week
You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
Artist Profile: Newcomer to Franklin adds a guitar chair to lineup of custom furniture
Will Winton is no musician, but he may have hit the perfect note through what he calls his guitar chair. It’s a custom-made wooden seat that offers comfort and practicality for guitar players who prefer to sit while picking in their studio or on stage. Winton, who moved to Franklin last February from Sewanee, said his chairs are slowly but surely gaining notice.
CPA hires Franklin resident Jim Williams as new head coach for boys golf
On Tuesday, Christ Presbyterian Academy announced the hire of Jim Williams as its new head coach for boys golf. Williams will join girls golf head coach Meg Terry and Craig Bradshaw, a former basketball star at CPA and Belmont, as part of the Lions golf program. “I am thrilled to...
WCS survey results show central office, school board could do more to place value on teachers
Saying “we’ve got some work to do,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden shared some sobering results with Board of Education members Thursday night from a survey of district teachers that was taken as the 2021-22 school year came to a close in May. Some of the...
Recruiting roundup: LA's Dugan inks with UT baseball, CPA's Brown headed to Oklahoma football as PWO
Late summer has brought more decisions from local athletes about where they will play at the next level. You can read coverage of previous football signings here: FRA's Joe Crocker to Mississippi State, Independence's Ty Lockwood to Alabama, Beech's Andrew Paige to MTSU, and Blackman's Justin Brown to Mississippi State.
Southwalk lot site plan receives approval after lengthy Planning Commission discussion
At Tuesday night’s Nolensville Planning Commission meeting, the highly anticipated Southwalk development was up for discussion once again. The commercial mixed-use development, the largest of its kind to ever be built in the town, has been a heavily discussed project due to both excitement and varying opinions on the concept and design.
Ravenwood's Thomas recipient of Buccaneers' Girls in Football Scholarship
On Monday, former Ravenwood multi-sport star Kaylen Thomas was named one of four recipients of the third annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The unique academic scholarship program was established to benefit graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football (flag, tackle, or touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university.
