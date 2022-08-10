ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson honored for 50 years of service

Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson was recognized on Thursday by dozens of her professional peers, community members, family members and former students for her 50 years of service to Williamson County Schools. Dickerson currently serves as WCS' Executive Director of Secondary Schools, having most previously served as Franklin High School's...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Carolyn Powers Johnson

Carolyn Powers Johnson, age 84 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin and a member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority serving in numerous official positions. She was a much loved...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble set for Sept. 9

The Huff Project's third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble will be taking place on Sept. 9. The Huff Project was founded in 2018 by Centennial high school teacher and former professional baseball player Stephen Huff, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at the age of 29. This...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups

After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo recognized with 2022 Civic Award

Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo has been recognized with the department's 2022 Civic Award. "In January of this year, Lt. LoPiccolo organized and executed Brentwood's first smoke alarm campaign targeting multi-occupancy households in his first-due district," BFR said in a social media post. "After installing more than 40...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ralph Edward Mabry

Ralph Edward Mabry, age 77 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10 at his home. He was born in Gainesboro to the late U.L. & Thelma Mabry. Ralph received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University. He was a member and former deacon of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Ralph...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

GraceWorks Ministries collects nearly 7,000 pounds of donations in partnership with Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair has a modest entrance fee. Though, this past Monday, attendees could get in not only with money, but with donations to GraceWorks Ministries' Food Pantry, an initiative that collected 6,905 lbs. of donations. The donations of canned foods and toiletries will aid GraceWorks Ministries’ efforts to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales

The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Gentry statue, downtown demonstration ordinance on docket at latest Franklin BOMA meeting

Members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve a couple of key agenda items that will have an impact on the downtown district. One was on a resolution to support the plan to install a statue of the late Jimmy Gentry on a bench along the wall adjacent to Franklin’s Historic Presbyterian Church, a site where Gentry and many other Williamson County residents waited on the bus that would take them to military service during World War II.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Shannon Terry’s On3 seeks to enforce ex-writer’s noncompete

Serial sports media entrepreneur Shannon Terry’s growing On3 network of college sports sites is seeking to force a former writer to shut down his new podcast covering Ohio State football. Jeremy Birmingham left Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, in June. He appeared on YouTube shows and podcasts while...
COLUMBUS, OH
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week

You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Artist Profile: Newcomer to Franklin adds a guitar chair to lineup of custom furniture

Will Winton is no musician, but he may have hit the perfect note through what he calls his guitar chair. It’s a custom-made wooden seat that offers comfort and practicality for guitar players who prefer to sit while picking in their studio or on stage. Winton, who moved to Franklin last February from Sewanee, said his chairs are slowly but surely gaining notice.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood's Thomas recipient of Buccaneers' Girls in Football Scholarship

On Monday, former Ravenwood multi-sport star Kaylen Thomas was named one of four recipients of the third annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The unique academic scholarship program was established to benefit graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football (flag, tackle, or touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university.
BRENTWOOD, TN

