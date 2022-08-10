Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Two dead after plane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed while trying to land in a small Peoria County town. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say the plane was having trouble while airborne, and tried to land between 2nd Street and Main Street. While attempting to land, it hit several buildings on the way down, crashing between Main and Second Streets in Hanna City.
wglt.org
Final report on Landings shootings in Normal leaves 'why' unanswered
Nearly a year ago on a sunny late summer afternoon, a cascade of sharp cracks sounded in the Landings Mobile Home Park in Normal. Ronald Reiner, 66, a resident of the Landings, had taken his handgun and started shooting. Police responded with everyone on the shift, including school resource officers. When it was over, three people were dead.
hoiabc.com
Coroner identifies woman found in vehicle in Bloomington as missing Normal woman
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
wcbu.org
Peoria shooting death investigated as city's 15th homicide this year
Peoria police say they are investigating a shooting death Tuesday night in the 1400 block of West Kettelle Street as the city’s 15th homicide of the year. Officers found the male victim around 10:30 p.m. after reporting to the area in response to a Shot Spotter alert indicating four rounds fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Police said in a news release that Dena M. Thompson, 54, was last seen Sunday, August 7 in the 200 block of Northeast Glen Oak Avenue.
hoiabc.com
Investigators work to determine cause of fatal crash as site is cleared
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Cleanup was underway in Peoria County after a deadly plane crash that took the lives of two people Saturday afternoon. Officials got to work with available evidence to piece together what lead to the weekend tragedy in Hanna City. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, were on the scene Sunday morning.
hoiabc.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
foxillinois.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man convicted of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A federal jury has convicted a Peoria man of drug and weapons charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Daryl McGhee, 33, was found guilty Wednesday of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
hoiabc.com
Peoria man convicted of drug, federal firearm offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A federal grand jury returned those guilty verdicts against Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North...
Central Illinois Proud
Two teenage murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday. In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder. Street and...
1470 WMBD
Woman goes to prison for involuntary manslaughter of infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman will go to prison for nine years after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her young daughter. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 20, received the sentence Friday — moved up in order to accommodate an upcoming birth of a baby that will be placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. Vanduker’s other children are also in DCFS custody.
Comments / 2