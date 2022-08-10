ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Over 1,000,000 Crypto Customers on Waitlist for Robinhood’s Highly-Anticipated Web3 Wallet

Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev says the number of people who want to get early access to the retail trading platform’s Web3 wallet has already surpassed 1 million. The California-based firm opened a waitlist for beta testers in May after announcing that it is launching a multichain, non-custodial crypto wallet that will allow users to trade crypto, access decentralized apps (DApps), do yield farming and store non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.
bitcoinist.com

Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform

Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
Daily Mail

Minister vows to fine water industry sharks and warns companies to put customers first and fix leaks - as foreign owners' greed is revealed

The Water Minister last night ordered supply firms to put their customers ahead of shareholders as he threatened companies with fines if they don’t fix leaks. Steve Double told The Mail on Sunday that he expected better from the suppliers as he warned them they could face further action if progress isn’t made soon.
CoinDesk

Monero’s Privacy-Focused Crypto Protocol Upgrade Is Now Live

The non-contentious hard fork to upgrade one of crypto’s most popular privacy protocols, Monero, was successfully completed today. The fork took place at block 2,688,888 (18:47 UTC) and enhances the network with a host of new privacy-preserving features:. The number of signers for a ring signature has been increased...
CoinDesk

An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
crowdfundinsider.com

Ripple Labs Inc Is Reportedly Looking into Acquiring Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius

San Francisco’s blockchain payments Fintech Ripple Labs Inc, which is currently involved in an extensive legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is reportedly interested in acquiring the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network. This, according to statements shared by a company representative. As...
Washington Examiner

Developer of Treasury-sanctioned crypto protocol arrested in Amsterdam

A man who allegedly developed Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency protocol sanctioned by the Treasury Department for anonymizing transactions that is thought to be used extensively for money laundering, was arrested in Amsterdam. The Netherlands's Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that it had arrested a 29-year-old man involved in...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash

Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Treasury Department's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company said in a blog post.
pymnts

FTC Probes $200M Bitmark Crypto Hack

In what is its first investigation into cryptocurrency markets, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into the Bitmark currency exchange over the December 2021 hack that cost consumers $200 million. According to an FTC order filed Wednesday (Aug. 11), the agency denied a request by Bitmart operators Bachi.Tech Corp....
CoinDesk

Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts

Mailchimp appears to have suspended the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. Crypto firms on the chopping board include intelligence platform Messari. Founder Ryan Selkis posted on Twitter revealing the suspension and expressing his disappointment. Media outlet Decrypt also reported the news. Crypto wallet provider Edge,...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Firm Skynet Labs Shutters After Failing to Get New Funding

Skynet Labs, the blockchain company behind Siacoin, is shutting down after the company couldn’t raise more funds. It will also be cutting jobs, according to a blog post Friday. In 2020, the startup formerly known as Nebulous, raised $3 million in a funding round led by crypto investing giant...
CoinDesk

Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinDesk

Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor

Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
