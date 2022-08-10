ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rolling Stone

Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
Deadline

Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
The Guardian

Lamont Dozier, Motown songwriter, dies aged 81

Lamont Dozier, the Motown legend behind hits for artists such as the Supremes, the Four Tops and the Isley Brothers, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. No cause of death has been released as yet. As one third of production...
Guitar World Magazine

Jared James Nichols: “I’ll never forget the moment I first saw Zakk playing in the flesh with Ozzy – it was beyond powerful. I was mesmerized”

The Les Paul-loving, Wisconsin-bred rocker talks guitar epiphanies, tube amp dynamics, and explains how full-tilt blues power involves a neck-breaking approach to recording. If you’ve never witnessed Jared James Nichols onstage, let us say right now: you’re missing out, big time. Usually armed with little more than the...
Popculture

David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73

Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
American Songwriter

It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs

It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
