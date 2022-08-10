ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit

We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Canyon County, ID
Canyon County, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir

BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Post Register

Boise man gets up to 15 years in prison for shooting at Ada County deputy

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 37-year-old Boise man this week has been sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison after he shot at an Ada County deputy last fall. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Peter Kuyper will have to serve a minimum of three years before he's eligible for parole.
BOISE, ID
#County Government#Idaho Statesman
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt

The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
KIDO Talk Radio

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Crash in Malheur County kills one, injures four

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a crash that left one man dead and his four passengers injured Wednesday. 27-year-old Derric Williams from Fort McDermitt, Nevada, died at the scene after, Oregon State Police say, his Mitsubishi SUV crossed the center line on U.S. 95 and crashed into a Peterbilt semi truck driven by a Michigan man, who was not hurt.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
BOISE, ID

