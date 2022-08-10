Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit
We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Boise Police Dept. lowers educational standards to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is lowering its education standards for future candidates looking to become police officers. Previously a BPD officer candidate needed 60 college credits to be considered - the equivalent of an associate degree. The change now only requires a high school diploma or a GED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir
BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
AOL Corp
Boise Fire responds to Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street. Here’s what happened
Smoke venting into the Interfaith Sanctuary building on State Street — where Idaho Youth Ranch volunteers were working on Wednesday afternoon — prompted a response from Boise Fire Department crews. The cause of the smoke was a malfunctioning air conditioning unit on the roof, Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director...
Post Register
Boise man gets up to 15 years in prison for shooting at Ada County deputy
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 37-year-old Boise man this week has been sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison after he shot at an Ada County deputy last fall. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Peter Kuyper will have to serve a minimum of three years before he's eligible for parole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt
The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter
I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
KTVB
Crash in Malheur County kills one, injures four
MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a crash that left one man dead and his four passengers injured Wednesday. 27-year-old Derric Williams from Fort McDermitt, Nevada, died at the scene after, Oregon State Police say, his Mitsubishi SUV crossed the center line on U.S. 95 and crashed into a Peterbilt semi truck driven by a Michigan man, who was not hurt.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Post Register
Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Intermountain Gas Company expected to decrease natural gas prices for customers
BOISE, Idaho — Intermountain Gas Company (IGC) filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and will be decreasing natural gas prices by an average of 2.2%, or $7.7 million. IGC’s PGA application is filed each year to ensure customer prices are reflected in...
Post Register
Caldwell officers describe dramatic rescue to save man stuck in river
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) — On Aug. 5, Josh Carter found himself stuck in the Boise River struggling to keep his head above the water. For nearly 18 hours, he held on to a tree branch for dear life. It wasn't until Guy Cook walked down the river with his dog and heard Carter.
Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach
BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
Comments / 0