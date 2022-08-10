Read full article on original website
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of Akron and surrounding communities
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron Water Division has issued a boil water advisory for customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 who experienced low water pressures Monday. The city of Akron also advised the city of Fairlawn, the neighborhood of...
Beach hazards statement in effect for lakefront counties
OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties. There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on […]
Boil water advisory lifted in Akron after water tests safe
The City of Akron Water Division's precautionary boil water advisory was lifted Wednesday after tests conducted over the last 24 hours confirmed the drinking water is safe.
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
US Coast Guard: Boater says crash near Whiskey Island caused by winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said crews responded late Thursday to a boat crash near Whiskey Island in Cleveland. According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, a boater continued course after hitting another boat as it was being towed. After the incident, the boater who...
1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators
First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.
Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
Akron Public Schools District needs bus drivers, bus assistants and van drivers as academic year begins
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools district, like school systems across the nation, has struggled over the years with bus-driver shortages, but the current situation has been fueled by the pandemic and increasing regulations. “It’s bad,” said William Andexler, the Akron Public Schools district’s transportation coordinator....
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of force incidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council passed legislation during Wednesday’s hearing that will require the release of police body or dash camera footage within seven days of deadly use of force incidents. The proposal was sponsored by council member Mike Polensek. “I pushed for body cams years...
Severe storms cause sewage overflow at Cleveland's Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is advising people to stay out of the waters off Edgewater Beach after a sewage overflow took place during Monday evening's storm. The last overflow event occurred exactly one year ago on August 8, 2021. There were four overflows in...
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
2 emergency responders injured fighting 2-alarm fire at Trumbull County home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple departments from around eastern Ohio assisted at the scene of a late-night fire at a home in Trumbull County. The Brookfield Fire and EMS division initially responded to the burning two-story home just before midnight on Tuesday. “Moderate smoke” was seen coming from the home...
Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports gambling kiosks at your local store…..they could become a reality in Ohio by Jan. 1. Nine Acme grocery store locations in Ohio have applied for these kiosks that includes stores in Parma, Hudson, and Akron. The deadline to apply is quickly approaching - Aug....
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
