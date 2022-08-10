ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead of an Epic Nina/Carly Smackdown, General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Serves Up Food for Thought

The fight that’s coming isn’t going to be one of the food variety. At least we don’t think so. This week on General Hospital, Sonny and Nina exchanged vows of a sort, sharing that the uphill battle they faced to be together was worth it — to both of them. (Somewhere, Carly had to be gritting her teeth.) At the same time, Cynthia Watros was having an early lunch… with all of us.
General Hospital Maurice Benard Describes a Love So Great That ‘I Wanna Pass Away First’

Romeo and Juliet have nothing on their love. In the 29 years since Sonny’s been on General Hospital, the mob boss has been through countless relationships and a whole slew of marriages. He and Carly may be endgame, but if they are, they’ve certainly got plenty of problems to work through before they reach it! For Maurice Benard, though, his endgame has always been clear: his wife, Paula.
Mandy Moore Is ‘Savoring’ Moments With Son Gus Before She Becomes a Mom of 2

Click here to read the full article. Being pregnant when you’re already a mom can be a bittersweet experience. Anticipating a new baby is exciting, of course, but it’s also a little sad because you know your family will never be exactly the same as it is right now. A pregnant Mandy Moore is going through all the feels today as she approaches life as a mom of two, and she shared the sweetest post on Instagram about her 17-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. “Can we freeze time for just a moment?” the This Is Us...
That’s That: With One Hilarious Move, Bold & Beautiful Officially Became a Comedy, and We’re Totally Here For It

If we’re being really honest, we want one thing and one thing only from our soaps: to be entertained. Make us laugh, make us cry, make us feel something… anything. Give us a little bit of an escape, and we’ll say “Thank you, sir, may I have some more?” And there’s no denying that today’s Bold & Beautiful was entertaining… especially for those of us who have a slightly gruesome sense of humor.
Drew Scott Shows the Hilarious Way His Newborn Son Parker Creatively 'Shares His Love'

Drew Scott is letting everyone in on the unexpected turns new fatherhood has brought him, including the stinky surprises. On Aug 9, Scott posted a selfie with his wife Linda Phan and newborn son Parker with a hilarious spin. Scott posted the photos with the caption, “Parker shares his love in creative ways❤️💩.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) In the first photo, we see Scott and Phan giving hilarious faces because of the little “surprise” Parker left them. In case you didn’t see it in the first pic, they provide a close-up of the heart-shaped...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Jennifer Aniston Kicked Off Her Morning Flaunting Her Toned Legs & a Few Furry Faces

Jennifer Aniston knows how to get attention on her Instagram account by not posting too often and giving fans a glimpse at her home life. That means a rare look at her adorable pets, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, who seem to be a huge part of her morning routine. It seems that the Aniston household didn’t go too crazy to kick off the weekend because the 53-year-old star was wearing a short fuzzy robe while lounging on the couch. She flaunted her toned, athletic legs while delicately giving Lord Chesterfield a cute boop on the nose. Clyde couldn’t be bothered to...
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer

Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
Former Grey’s Anatomy Sweethearts Are Getting a Surprising Reunion

Things are about to get complicated when two past loves come face to face. Grey’s Anatomy fans will be in for a fun reunion when Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening (All My Children, Jamie Martin) team up in the new Lifetime movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, which is set to air during the network’s 2022 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. Not only will Drew star but she’ll pull triple duty as an executive producer and writer.
Young & Restless Game-Changer: Adam’s Vengeful Agenda Would Blindside Victor and Upend the Newmans

Newman is laser-focused on getting the truth about Ashland’s death… but why?!?. Young & Restless’ Adam has been in a bit of a funk since leaving Newman Enterprises again. As Victor would remind you, he chose to leave, but as Adam told others, it was the only move given that, in his view, he’d been “used” by his father as a placeholder for Victoria and not taken seriously as a legitimate heir to the chair.
Chloe Interrupts Adam and Sally’s Moment — and Chance Receives an Unexpected Offer

At Crimson Lights, Victoria spots Chance and they greet each other. After chatting about the kids’ reaction to Ashland’s death, she lets him know his investigation isn’t helping matters. Chance is just doing his job. Victoria understands and isn’t intimidated. Chance would like to close the book and move on. Victoria then challenges him to put a stop to the investigation right now.
