Taste of Country

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Taste of Country

Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity

The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Pauses His Show to Help a Fan in Need of Medical Help [Watch]

Luke Combs headed home to Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday (July 28) for a performance at Coyote Joe's, a local favorite joint with a 3,200 capacity. That's significantly smaller than most of the venues that Combs — who'll be hitting amphitheaters and arenas during his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall — is used to playing, and he took the Coyote Joe's stage for his performance with a wall-to-wall crowd in attendance.
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists

Mariah Carey’s five-octave vocals are immense, and the catalog of songs she’s written is just as comparable. Writing or co-writing 18 of her 19 No. 1 hits, Carey holds the record for spending the most number of weeks—77 to be exact—in the number one spot as a songwriter. She’s even one of few artists to have four No. 1 singles off one album—her 1990 self-titled debut—and penned her first hit “Visions of Love” when she was just 17.
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
Taste of Country

Keith Urban’s Backstage Antics Are a Lot Like Mario Kart [Watch]

When you're on the road, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait." After arriving in the next town, it's a rush to get things set up and do a soundcheck, but then there's typically some downtime before the show starts. Keith Urban — like many other traveling musicians — has gotten creative with how he fills that time.
NME

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch

Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

