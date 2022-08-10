Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]
Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Luke Combs Pauses His Show to Help a Fan in Need of Medical Help [Watch]
Luke Combs headed home to Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday (July 28) for a performance at Coyote Joe's, a local favorite joint with a 3,200 capacity. That's significantly smaller than most of the venues that Combs — who'll be hitting amphitheaters and arenas during his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall — is used to playing, and he took the Coyote Joe's stage for his performance with a wall-to-wall crowd in attendance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Married Couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Didn’t Bond Over Their Fame
While it's easy to see how shared fame may have brought the couple closer, Daryl Hannah and Neil Young bonded over other things entirely.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
IN THIS ARTICLE
On This Day: Merle Haggard ‘Drags’ Clint Eastwood to the Top of the Country Chart With ‘Bar Room Buddies’ in 1980
Merle Haggard “dragged” Clint Eastwood to the top of the country chart with “Bar Room Buddies” on July 26, 1980. Or did Clint drag Merle? Stick around, buddy. Let’s uncork this tune. Country music has had its fair share of unlikely duos score hits. Lawrence...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists
Mariah Carey’s five-octave vocals are immense, and the catalog of songs she’s written is just as comparable. Writing or co-writing 18 of her 19 No. 1 hits, Carey holds the record for spending the most number of weeks—77 to be exact—in the number one spot as a songwriter. She’s even one of few artists to have four No. 1 singles off one album—her 1990 self-titled debut—and penned her first hit “Visions of Love” when she was just 17.
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing
Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
Watch A Young Alan Jackson Cover Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” Back In 1991
The register and range of a young Alan Jackson… gives me chills. Packing every bit of the punch from his own classics like “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” Jackson knows how to give a classic cover his best touch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keith Urban’s Backstage Antics Are a Lot Like Mario Kart [Watch]
When you're on the road, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait." After arriving in the next town, it's a rush to get things set up and do a soundcheck, but then there's typically some downtime before the show starts. Keith Urban — like many other traveling musicians — has gotten creative with how he fills that time.
Elvis Presley Was Paid in This Unusual Way For His Only Television Commercial
Elvis Presley was one of the most recognizable faces and voices of the 1950s. He guest-starred on numerous television series, helmed one of his own, and starred in over 30 motion pictures. However, one aspect of the entertainment business Presley did not make his mark in was commercials. While his contemporaries hawked coffee, cigarettes, clothing, …
NME
Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”
Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Former ‘The Voice’ Champion Jake Hoot and Wife Brittney Welcome a Baby Girl
And baby makes four for Jake Hoot and his family! The Voice winner has announced the arrival of his daughter, Madilyn Bri. She's his second child and the first with his wife Brittney. Hoot's older daughter Macy, 6, is from a previously relationship. "Well we did a thang last week!...
Hypebae
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
Report: Naomi Judd’s Final Will Did Not Include Wynonna, Ashley Judd
Naomi Judd's final will and testament excluded her daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, according to a new report. Page Six reports that the Judd matriarch's final will, which she wrote and filed in 2017, five years prior to her death, names her surviving husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
Taste of Country
39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0