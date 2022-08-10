ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Need To Have It A La David Beckham' - Former Liverpool Captain On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool legend and former captain, Phil Thompson, believes the club have a potential star on their hands with new signing, Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old made his move to Anfield earlier this summer when his contract at newly promoted Fulham expired.

Speaking to Off The Ball , Thompson said he has seen enough of Carvalho to be convinced the Portuguese under-21 international has it in him to become a star.

"The boy Carvalho is going to be some player by the way. Because of his age and because he’s so young you would think that, but you have a year in the Championship and that is a tough league.

"I’ve seen enough of him at Fulham, I didn’t watch all of the games, but what he brings as much as goals are his assists.

"That’s what people look at. Yes, you can help people with those, but you need to have it a la David Beckham and that’s what Carvalho is, he’s going to be a star, he will shock everybody"

The battle for Carvalho's signature was an intense one and Liverpool did well to secure his signature after the initial deal fell through in January.

It is going to be fascinating to see how he progresses this season, surrounded by world-class players, but many experts agree with Thompson that he could go to the very top of the game.

