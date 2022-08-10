ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Italy’s far-right Meloni on vote: I’m no danger to democracy

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiebG_0hBiLURY00
FILE -- Brothers of Italy's far-right party Giorgia Meloni attends a media event for center-right leaders ahead of the March 4 general elections, in Rome, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Meloni, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of the Sept. 25 parliamentary elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, said in a message recorded in English, French and Spanish, and distributed by her campaign, that she won’t be a danger to democracy if she becomes premier, and also dismissed as “nonsense” concerns that if her Brothers of Italy party comes to power, making her Italy's first far-right premier, there would be a risk of “anti-democratic drift” or “an authoritarian turn", or that the country might exit the euro-currency membership group. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of Sept. 25 parliamentary elections, insists she won’t be a danger to democracy if she becomes premier, contending that the Italian political right has “unambiguously” condemned the legacy of fascism.

She also dismissed as “nonsense” concerns that if her Brothers of Italy party comes to power, making her Italy’s first far-right premier, there would be a risk of an “anti-democratic drift” or “authoritarian turn,” or that the country might exit the group of European nations using the euro currency.

Meloni made the comments in a message recorded in English, French and Spanish, and distributed Wednesday by her campaign.

Meloni has railed against European Union bureaucracy for years as infringing on national sovereignty. But she blasted Wednesday as an “absurd narrative” that a center-right government — with her campaign allies League leader Matteo Salvini and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi — would jeopardize implementation of reforms needed to receive all of the 200 billion euros (dollars) earmarked for Italy in EU pandemic recovery funds.

“For days, I have been reading articles in the international press about the upcoming elections that will give Italy a new government, in which I am described as a danger to democracy, to Italian, European and international stability,″ Meloni said, sitting at a desk and reading the message with a stern, no-nonsense tone.

She also referred to media accounts depicting any victory by Brothers of Italy as “a disaster, leading to an authoritarian turn, Italy’s departure from the euro and other nonsense of this sort.”

“None of this is true,″ she declared.

Fast-growing in popularity, her party uses a symbol featuring a tri-colored flame that had been an icon of an Italian neo-fascist party whose members included some open admirers of the rule of Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator in the decades leading up to World War II and during the conflict. Mussolini’s regime brought about a 1938 law targeting Italy’s small Jewish population, excluding them from public life, including in education and business.

Meloni has been dogged by criticism that she has been ambiguous about denouncing Italy’s fascist past.

In Wednesday’s message, she summarily dismissed such contentions.

“The Italian right has handed fascism over to history for decades now, unambiguously condemning the suppression of democracy and the ignominious anti-Jewish laws,″ Meloni said.

Her contention ignored attempts, including by her allies, to minimize some of Mussolini’s legacy. For example, Berlusconi, referring to internal exile for Italian opponents of fascism, once said that the dictator sent them on “vacation” to Italian islands.

Recent opinion polls have indicated Meloni’s support among eligible voters slightly ahead of her main rival in the election, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, a former premier.

Under Italy’s complex electoral rules, victors need extensive campaign alliances with other parties to control Parliament. But the Democrats have struggled to match the reach of the center-right’s campaign alliance, especially when they refused to ally with the populist 5-Stars, who triggered a crisis that eventually collapsed Premier Mario Draghi’s broad pandemic unity coalition last month.

Still, the dynamics between the center-right and center-left bloc could shift. Letta announced on Wednesday that coming on board as a Democratic Party candidate for a Parliamentary seat will be Carlo Cottarelli, a widely-respected economist who held positions in Italy’s central bank and with the International Monetary Fund.

“The next election is probably the most important we have had and likely to be in the years to come,″ Cottarelli said. The vote essentially comes down to ”progressives vs. conservatives. Italy has to decide” its future, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brazilians march in defence of democracy over Bolsonaro election fears

Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets amid concern President Jair Bolsonaro will try to stay in power even if he loses October's election. Protesters marched in several cities on Thursday in defence of democracy over fears the far-right leader would not respect the outcome of the vote. Mr...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Dozens of migrants are rescued off Italian island after packed boat sinks - days after favourite to become country's next PM called for navy to blockade Libya to prevent Med crossings

Forty migrants have been rescued off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa after attempting to cross the Mediterranean on an overloaded wooden boat. Chaotic images emerged this morning of the migrants from Eritrea and Sudan fighting to stay afloat after they tumbled into the sea when the strained craft began to take on water.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Enrico Letta
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Democracy#Italian#Brothers Of Italy Party#French#League
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Latvia, Estonia leave China-backed East Europe forum

BEIJING (AP) — Latvia and Estonia say they have left a Chinese-backed forum aimed at boosting relations with Eastern European countries, in what appears to be a new setback for China’s increasingly assertive diplomacy. The move follows China’s boosting of its relations with Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is seen as a possible first step in a series of moves against countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. China has refused to criticize Russia and has condemned punishing economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West. Weeks before the invasion, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing and declared their bilateral relations had “no limits” in a joint statement. The move also comes after Beijing launched economic and diplomatic retaliation against another Baltic state, Lithuania, in retaliation for its expanded ties with the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force. China’s increasing assertiveness and recent threatening military exercises near Taiwan have brought a sharp backlash from the U.S., the EU, Japan, Australia and others.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy