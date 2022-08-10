ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Television#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fox Corp Fox#Fy22#Eps#Company
FOXBusiness

Fox posts higher revenue on ad sales strength

Fox Corp.'s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.05 billion. Fox posted revenue of $2.89 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Six Flags, Disney, Sonos and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Six Flags — Shares dropped 18.7% after the theme park company sharply missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Six Flags reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $435 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $519 million. The theme park operator attributed the miss to weak attendance, or a 22% drop in visitors.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth

Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why This Cognex Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

Temporary setbacks in inventory loss, project deferrals in logistics, and FX/component costs headwinds are weighing on Cognex Corporation’s CGNX short term success since it is mostly a book and ship business, according to a JPMorgan analyst. The Cognex Analyst: Paul Chung downgraded Cognex from Neutral to Underweight while maintaining...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance

Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Raymond James Bullish On This Penny Stock's Reprioritized Pipeline

Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR to Outperform based on a high conviction that "RNA editing" emerges as an impactful field of therapeutics in coming years. The analyst notes that targets are plentiful, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, on which Raymond James based the new model (assume this will be one of five programs partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY with peak royalties of $150 million.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy