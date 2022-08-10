Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Fox posts higher revenue on ad sales strength
Fox Corp.'s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.05 billion. Fox posted revenue of $2.89 billion a year ago.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Six Flags, Disney, Sonos and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Six Flags — Shares dropped 18.7% after the theme park company sharply missed second-quarter earnings expectations. Six Flags reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $435 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $519 million. The theme park operator attributed the miss to weak attendance, or a 22% drop in visitors.
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
Why This Cognex Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Temporary setbacks in inventory loss, project deferrals in logistics, and FX/component costs headwinds are weighing on Cognex Corporation’s CGNX short term success since it is mostly a book and ship business, according to a JPMorgan analyst. The Cognex Analyst: Paul Chung downgraded Cognex from Neutral to Underweight while maintaining...
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow, Salesforce, and MercadoLibre could be future multi-baggers.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance
Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
Raymond James Bullish On This Penny Stock's Reprioritized Pipeline
Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR to Outperform based on a high conviction that "RNA editing" emerges as an impactful field of therapeutics in coming years. The analyst notes that targets are plentiful, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, on which Raymond James based the new model (assume this will be one of five programs partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY with peak royalties of $150 million.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Skyrocketing Again Today
Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares are trading higher by 17.6% to $3.48 Friday afternoon on continued strength after the company Thursday reported 30.7% year-over-year revenue growth. What Happened?. Hut 8 says revenue increased by $10.3 million to $43.8 million compared to $33.5 million for the quarter ended June 30,...
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0