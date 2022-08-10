Read full article on original website
Symbol Of America’s Freedom Rescued From Cooperstown, New York Area
When I say "Eagle", what comes to mind? Is it that the band from Los Angeles that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998? Is it a song by the Steve Miller Band? Or is it that proud bird that flies in the air and represents what's great about America?
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce
The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet
Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust
New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Shenendehowa’s Ian Anderson Optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers
CLIFTON PARK — Ian Anderson, a 2016 Shenendehowa High School graduate turned big-leaguer has run into turmoil on the mound this season. Anderson, who helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a 2021 World Series championship, has been optioned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, after 21 starts, a 9-6 WL record and an ERA that has climbed north of 5.00.
American Idol Season 6 Is Looking For Superstars In New York State
American Idol is gearing up for season 6 on ABC and the show is holding auditions for New Yorkers. The rebooted show will be holding live virtual auditions in New York State on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series’ “Idol Across America” will showcase the first part of the audition process. The live virtual audition tour is in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Performers chosen during the virtual audition will get the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer to possibly head to the judge audition round. Anyone interested in auditioning must be at least 15 years old (as of September 15, 2022) to audition virtually.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS・
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
