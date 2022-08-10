ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Cooperstown, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Gloversville, NY
Gloversville, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
Syracuse.com

Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
96.1 The Eagle

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Honus Wagner
96.1 The Eagle

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Shenendehowa’s Ian Anderson Optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers

CLIFTON PARK — Ian Anderson, a 2016 Shenendehowa High School graduate turned big-leaguer has run into turmoil on the mound this season. Anderson, who helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a 2021 World Series championship, has been optioned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, after 21 starts, a 9-6 WL record and an ERA that has climbed north of 5.00.
96.1 The Eagle

American Idol Season 6 Is Looking For Superstars In New York State

American Idol is gearing up for season 6 on ABC and the show is holding auditions for New Yorkers. The rebooted show will be holding live virtual auditions in New York State on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series’ “Idol Across America” will showcase the first part of the audition process. The live virtual audition tour is in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Performers chosen during the virtual audition will get the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer to possibly head to the judge audition round. Anyone interested in auditioning must be at least 15 years old (as of September 15, 2022) to audition virtually.
96.1 The Eagle

Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?

With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

