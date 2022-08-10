American Idol is gearing up for season 6 on ABC and the show is holding auditions for New Yorkers. The rebooted show will be holding live virtual auditions in New York State on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series’ “Idol Across America” will showcase the first part of the audition process. The live virtual audition tour is in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Performers chosen during the virtual audition will get the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer to possibly head to the judge audition round. Anyone interested in auditioning must be at least 15 years old (as of September 15, 2022) to audition virtually.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO