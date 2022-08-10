Read full article on original website
Former Providence rec center director sentenced to 9 years for child molestation
Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.
ABC6.com
‘She saved my boys’: Grandmother dies after pushing grandchildren to safety during house fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Maria Cadenas is being remembered as a hero after a fire tore through her home while her and her grandchildren were asleep earlier this week. Family said the grandmother, 71, broke a window and pushed her 12 and 15-year-old grandsons out. She died of her injuries a day later.
Turnto10.com
Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business
The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department offers “weekend special” for offenders
“Here at the Somerset Police Department, we are nothing if not accommodating!. We all know it’s Friday, the end of the work week (for some). SOOO this weekend we have a special running:. If you get caught driving impaired (which we know you would NEVER do) you will be...
Woman dies after helping grandkids escape Pawtucket fire
Pawtucket police identified the victim Friday as Maria Cardenas.
ABC6.com
Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
oceanstatecurrent.com
14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
Providence police captain charged with assault in head-slam incident
Capt. Stephen Gencarella is charged with simple assault for the incident that was captured on camera.
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
New Bedford Shooter Sentenced
NEW BEDFORD — A 32-year-old New Bedford man who pleaded guilty to his role in multiple 2020 shootings in the city will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Giovanni Vale-Valentin admitted to indictments charging him with two counts each of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.
Taunton Playground Evacuation Scare Was Teen With Pellet Gun
TAUNTON — Taunton police say a scare that caused the temporary evacuation of a city park camp playground on Wednesday morning was due to a teenager with a pellet gun. Police said in a release later on Wednesday afternoon that there was no active threat to park goers at Hopewell Park.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police take another gun off the streets, arrest two after altercation
“On Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to the intersection of Rivet Street and County Street for an altercation involving a firearm. When they arrived, the scene had already cleared. While traveling northbound on County Street, officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound. A felony stop was conducted and while officers searched the vehicle, they seized a Taurus Spectrum .380 handgun inside of the center console loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition.
