New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Grandmother who helped boys escape burning home in Pawtucket dies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A grandmother who helped her grandchildren escape a burning home in Pawtucket two days ago died. Pawtucket police said Friday that 71-year-old Maria Cardenas “did not survive her injuries and passed away.”. The fire happened on Wednesday on Ballston Avenue. Witnesses told ABC 6...
PAWTUCKET, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Shooter Sentenced

NEW BEDFORD — A 32-year-old New Bedford man who pleaded guilty to his role in multiple 2020 shootings in the city will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Giovanni Vale-Valentin admitted to indictments charging him with two counts each of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Playground Evacuation Scare Was Teen With Pellet Gun

TAUNTON — Taunton police say a scare that caused the temporary evacuation of a city park camp playground on Wednesday morning was due to a teenager with a pellet gun. Police said in a release later on Wednesday afternoon that there was no active threat to park goers at Hopewell Park.
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police take another gun off the streets, arrest two after altercation

“On Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to the intersection of Rivet Street and County Street for an altercation involving a firearm. When they arrived, the scene had already cleared. While traveling northbound on County Street, officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound. A felony stop was conducted and while officers searched the vehicle, they seized a Taurus Spectrum .380 handgun inside of the center console loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

